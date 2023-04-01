An Omaha-based engineering company has been selected to design the Memorial Stadium of the future.

The University of Nebraska chose HDR at the end of a competitive selection process to serve as architect/engineer for the renovation project, which could cost between $200 million and $500 million.

The Board of Regents will consider approving the contract at its April 7 board meeting. Regents will meet at the Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

University leaders announced their plans to improve Memorial Stadium for Husker fans last year ahead of the 100th anniversary of the venue opening on the state's flagship campus.

And last fall, regents signed off on a plan to hire a third-party firm that will help shoulder the responsibility of fundraising, design and construction of the Memorial Stadium renovation.

The process selected by regents will allow the university to hire a "right hand" to oversee all facets of the project.

HDR won't serve in that capacity, an NU spokeswoman said, but will instead focus on developing concepts for what the end result might look like, plan construction, evaluate costs and eventually work alongside a construction manager.

According to a copy of the contract included with the regents' agenda, HDR will conduct conceptual planning and design during the first phase of the Memorial Stadium improvement project for a flat fee of $1.1 million.

The first phase will also involve an assessment of the existing facilities, including a study of space and the flow of foot and vehicle traffic inside the stadium's footprint, as well as determining the mechanical and electrical needs of the project.

Once the first phase is complete and a cost estimate is determined, the university would then pay HDR an amount equal to 8.4% of the total price to draw up schematics and begin working with contractors on a timeline for work to begin and be completed.

Both university administrators and regents have emphasized that no public tax dollars, tuition revenue or student fees will be used on the project.

The ultimate scope of changes to Memorial Stadium will rely upon how much the university can raise toward improving one of the already most visible areas of campus.

Other items regents will consider include:

* A $15.1 million budget for a renovation of Kimball Recital Hall at UNL. The project will use funds set aside by the Legislature for deferred maintenance projects.

* The elected Board of Regents will also honor the outgoing student regents: Emily Saadi of UNK, Jacob Drake of UNL, Nicole Kent of UNMC and Tori Sims of UNO.

Photos: In awe of Memorial Stadium 2013 1923 stadium 1950 stadium 1959 stadium Memorial Stadium 1965 1971 stadium 1991 stadium Stadium in 1994 1999 stadium 2005 stadium 2006 stadium 2008 Spring Game crowd Stadium crowd in April 2009 2009 stadium Memorial Stadium 2009 Red-White Spring Game, 4.16.2011 Aerial of stadium in 2012 Memorial Stadium aerial 2013 Red-White Spring Game, 4.11.15 2015 stadium Red-White Spring Game 2017 Husker fans, 11/24/17 Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 10/14/17 Red-White Spring Game, 4/21/18 2019 fireworks Guard flyover at stadium - 2019 2019 stadium