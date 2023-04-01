The process selected by regents will allow the university to hire a "right hand" to oversee all facets of the project.
HDR won't serve in that capacity, an NU spokeswoman said, but will instead focus on developing concepts for what the end result might look like, plan construction, evaluate costs and eventually work alongside a construction manager.
According to a copy of the contract included with the regents' agenda, HDR will conduct conceptual planning and design during the first phase of the Memorial Stadium improvement project for a flat fee of $1.1 million.
The first phase will also involve an assessment of the existing facilities, including a study of space and the flow of foot and vehicle traffic inside the stadium's footprint, as well as determining the mechanical and electrical needs of the project.
Once the first phase is complete and a cost estimate is determined, the university would then pay HDR an amount equal to 8.4% of the total price to draw up schematics and begin working with contractors on a timeline for work to begin and be completed.
Both university administrators and regents have emphasized that no public tax dollars, tuition revenue or student fees will be used on the project.
The ultimate scope of changes to Memorial Stadium will rely upon how much the university can raise toward improving one of the already most visible areas of campus.
Other items regents will consider include:
* A $15.1 million budget for a renovation of Kimball Recital Hall at UNL. The project will use funds set aside by the Legislature for deferred maintenance projects.
* The elected Board of Regents will also honor the outgoing student regents: Emily Saadi of UNK, Jacob Drake of UNL, Nicole Kent of UNMC and Tori Sims of UNO.