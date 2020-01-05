Regulations for drivers chief among potential hot-button topics

A total of 434 people died in 401 reported fatal crashes that involved cell-phone-related activities as distractions in 2017, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In those crashes, police reported the driver was talking on, listening to, or engaged in some other cell phone activity at the time of the crash.

“And it may because I see it a lot more than some other legislators, just driving back and forth from downtown to West Des Moines every day. But I’m just tired of seeing people weave in and out of lanes because they’re looking at their phones, or pulling up next to someone at a stoplight or waiting behind someone at a stoplight waiting for them to go because they’re checking email or checking Facebook on their phones,” Schneider said. “I think it's a public safety issue. I’m not one who believes in having a heavy-handed government, but this really is becoming I think a public safety issue and it’s one that we have to address.”