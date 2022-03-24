Relative: Fatal shooting in Waterloo was over $40

WATERLOO – Relatives of a man who was shot and killed Tuesday morning said the slaying was over a $40 debt.

Police said they were called to Dorray Darnell Cooper’s apartment at 627 W. Second St. around 4:10 a.m. and found LaVance Cooper suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. Paramedics took him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He was 41.

By the end of the day, Waterloo police arrested Dorray Cooper, 58, LaVance’s second cousin, on charges of first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Police said Dorray Cooper shot LaVance Cooper with a handgun.

Relatives said LaVance had borrowed money from his second cousin, and Dorray Cooper wanted to be paid back. The two got in an argument over the money while they were drinking at the apartment, Maruice Smith, a family member, said he had been told.

“He got upset and shot him,” Smith said. “Wow, over $40 you’ll shoot your own cousin.”

Smith remembers LaVance Cooper as a quiet person who usually kept to himself. He said LaVance had been a minister at Union Baptist Church.

“He was a good kid,” Smith said. “He was a good guy and doing the right thing.”

Bond for Dorray Cooper was set at $500,000 during a Wednesday initial appearance in court.

