Relief program for Iowa businesses will reach $94 million

A total of 1,268 businesses received awards totaling $24 million in the first bloc of grants, followed by $27.2 million distributed to 1,417 eligible businesses in the second funding wave.

Currently 1,129 businesses have received $19.9 million in the latest batch of awards.

A list of businesses with between two and 25 employees receiving state grants has been posted at iowabusinessrecovery.com.

“We know that companies are needing these funds as soon as possible, and so we’re trying to get the funds out but yet proceed with all the compliance items,” Kappelman said.

The relief program money comes at a time when restaurants, malls, fitness centers, hair salons and other businesses in all of Iowa’s 99 counties have resumed or are making cautious preparations to reopen operations as Gov. Kim Reynolds takes a phase-in approach to restarting Iowa’s struggling economy hard hit by shutdowns and temporary employee layoffs or furloughs.

Mandy DeVries, owner of Fusion Salon and Spa in Davenport — a $25,000 grant recipient in the April 9 third round of relief program grant awards — said the money helped her rehire employees and purchase products and supplies needed to reopen with expanded hours at 50 percent capacity this month.