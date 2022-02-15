Remains of two missing women found on Pine Ridge Reservation

The Oglala Sioux Tribe Police department and the FBI are investigating the deaths of two missing women found in the past week.
The death of 17-year-old Shayna Youngman Afraid of His Horses, or Shayna Youngman, is being investigated as a homicide.
According to a news release from the OST Department of Public Safety, a person of interest is now in custody in that case.
Youngman was last seen Feb. 3 in Fraggle Rock on the Pine Ridge Reservation. Her remains were found Feb. 11 north of Manderson.
Michael Kulstad, a public affairs officer with the FBI, declined to comment on the investigation.
Law enforcement agencies are also investigating the death of Cheryl Tia Long Soldier, whose remains were found Feb. 8 during a search with family, volunteers and tribal programs around Grass Creek near Oglala.
Long Soldier went missing Jan. 4. A cause of death has not been determined.
These are the fourth and fifth deaths reported on the Pine Ridge Reservation this year. The first three were victims of a triple homicide in January at a home in Wounded Knee. A person of interest in the case is being held on unrelated charges, according to the FBI.
Photos: Missing and murdered Native American women
Kenny Still Smoking
Kenny Still Smoking stands over the tombstone of his 7-year-old daughter, Monica, who was disappeared from school in 1979 and found frozen on a mountain, as he visits her grave on the Blackfeet Reservation in Browning. "I talk to her, let her know I'm doing OK, that I'm still kicking," he said. "I think about her all the time."
David Goldman, Associated Press
Jenna Loring
Jenna Loring, left, the aunt of Ashley HeavyRunner Loring, cries with her cousin, Lissa Loring, during a traditional blanket dance before the crowd at the North American Indian Days celebration on the Blackfeet Reservation in Browning. The dance was held to raise awareness and funds for Ashley's search. With just about 1,000 residents on the reservation, many folks are related and secrets have a way of spilling out. "There's always somebody talking," says Lissa, "and it seems like to us since she disappeared, everybody got quiet. I don't know if they're scared, but so are we. That's why we need people to speak up."
David Goldman, Associated Press
Ashley HeavyRunner Loring
Friends and family members of Ashley HeavyRunner Loring hold a traditional blanket dance before the crowd at the North American Indian Days celebration to raise awareness and funds for her search on the Blackfeet Reservation in Browning. In January, the FBI took over the case after a tip led investigators off the reservation and into another state. A $10,000 reward is being offered in the case.
David Goldman, Associated Press
Blackfeet Native Boxing Club
Beatrice Kipp, 13, right, spars with Timmy Sellars, 14, at the Blackfeet Native Boxing Club on the Blackfeet Reservation in Browning. "I'm protective of our children because of human trafficking. What happened to Ashley is really worrying," said Frank Kipp, who teaches his daughters how to box and runs the club. "We teach our girls if someone grabs you, you fight to your death."
David Goldman, Associated Press
Blackfeet Reservation
A woman performs a traditional Native American dance during the North American Indian Days celebration on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in Browning.
David Goldman, Associated Press
Kimberly Loring
A poster of Ashley HeavyRunner Loring hangs on the wall as her sister, Kimberly, walks through her room at their grandmother's home on the Blackfeet Reservation in Browning. Kimberly was 8 when she made a promise to Ashley, then 5, while the girls were briefly in a foster home. "'We have to stick together,'" she'd said to her little sister. "I told her I would never leave her. And if she was going to go anywhere, I would find her."
David Goldman, Associated Press
Randy Ortiz
Randy Ortiz, right, pushes Ronnie Loring, 3, the cousin of Ashley HeavyRunner Loring, as they take a break from searching for her on the Blackfeet Reservation in Browning. The family has logged about 40 searches, but there's no way to cover a 1.5 million acre reservation, an expanse larger than Delaware.
David Goldman, Associated Press
George A. Hall
George A. Hall carries his shotgun as protection against bears while searching for Ashley HeavyRunner Loring in the mountains of the Blackfeet Reservation. No one knows how many Native American women and girls go missing, but there's often a similar pattern once they do: A community outcry, a search and the offer of a reward. There may be a quick resolution. But often, there's frustration with tribal police and federal authorities, and a feeling many cases aren't handled urgently or thoroughly.
David Goldman, Associated Press
Randy Ortiz
Randy Ortiz wears a shirt with the names of missing and murdered indigenous women as he searches for Ashley HeavyRunner Loring in the mountains of the Blackfeet Reservation. On some reservations, Native American women are murdered at a rate more than 10 times the national average, and a third of all Native American women will be raped at some point, according to the Justice Department.
David Goldman, Associated Press
Searching for Ashley HeavyRunner Loring
Searchers pause against the scenery while looking for clues in the disappearance of Ashley HeavyRunner Loring, who has been missing for over a year from the Blackfeet Reservation.
David Goldman, Associated Press
Kenny Still Smoking
Kenny Still Smoking wipes his eye while talking about his 7-year-old daughter, Monica, who disappeared from school in 1979 and found frozen on a mountain, as he sits in his home on the Blackfeet Reservation. No arrests were ever made. His daughter's death was so consuming he asked his creator "to help me forgive, to help me forget, to help me not be so hateful, help me be a better person." He pauses, "So far, he's done a good job."
David Goldman, Associated Press
Tyisha ArrowTop Knot
Tyisha ArrowTop Knot, right, sprays her nieces and nephews with a garden hose while looking after them in the backyard of their home on the Blackfeet Reservation. "We've always been a cautious family," she said of watching out for the children in light of recent disappearances of Native American women. "The world is just getting worse."
David Goldman, Associated Press
Missing poster
A missing poster for Ashley HeavyRunner Loring is posted to the entrance of a grocery store on the Blackfeet Reservation. At first, her relatives say, tribal police suggested Ashley was old enough to take off on her own. The Bureau of Indian Affairs and tribal police headed up the initial investigation. The FBI later took over the case.
David Goldman, Associated Press
Blackfeet Reservation
A couple walks through the main business district on the Blackfeet Reservation in Browning. Nearly 40 percent of the residents live in poverty. The down-and-out loiter on corners. Shuttered homes with "Meth Unit" scrawled on wooden boards convey the damage caused by drugs.
David Goldman, Associated Press
Blackfeet law enforcement
Lissa Loring points Blackfeet law enforcement officers to a trailer in Valier, where she believes clues have been found during a search for her cousin, Ashley HeavyRunner Loring, who went missing last year from the Blackfeet Reservation.
David Goldman, Associated Press
Following every rumor
George A. Hall, right, holds up a jacket found with Lissa Loring, during a search in Valier, for Loring's cousin, Ashley HeavyRunner Loring, who went missing last year. "We're following every rumor there is, even if it sounds ridiculous," Loring says.
David Goldman, Associated Press
Searching in grizzly country
George A. Hall draws his pistol as grizzly bears are heard nearby during a search in Valier for Ashley HeavyRunner Loring who went missing last year from the Blackfeet Reservation.
David Goldman, Associated Press
Loring family
Kimberly Loring, from right, Roxanne White, Lissa Loring and George A. Hall, cross a creek looking for clues during a search for the Loring's sister and cousin, Ashley HeavyRunner Loring, who went missing in 2017 from the Blackfeet Reservation.
David Goldman, Associated Press
Searching in Valier
Kimberly Loring, from left, Staci Salois, Randy Ortiz, Lissa Loring and George A. Hall, look for clues under a trailer during a search in Valier for the Loring's sister and cousin, Ashley HeavyRunner Loring.
David Goldman, Associated Press
Searching in Valier
Randy Ortiz, left, shows a bone he found to George A. Hall as they look for clues outside a trailer in Valier during a search for Ashley HeavyRunner Loring. The group found several bones and alerted police, who responded in five squad cars. After studying the bones, an officer broke the news — they're from animals.
David Goldman, Associated Press
Randy Ortiz
Randy Ortiz combs a field outside a trailer during a search for Ashley HeavyRunner Loring. Ashley's cousins lived at the trailer, and there are reports it's among the last places she was seen.
David Goldman, Associated Press
Roxanne White
Roxanne White, whose aunt was murdered in 1996, sings and drums a women's warrior and honor song created for missing and murdered indigenous women, before joining a search in Valier for Ashley HeavyRunner Loring.
David Goldman, Associated Press
Kimberly Loring
Kimberly Loring, left, touches her forehead to her little sister, Jonnilyn, 17, as she says goodbye before heading out on a search for their missing sister Ashley with their cousin, Lissa Loring, left, outside their home on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in Browning.
David Goldman, Associated Press
Blackfeet Reservation
A train rounds a bend while traveling across the landscape of the Blackfeet Reservation in Browning. Tribal police and investigators from the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs serve as law enforcement on reservations, which are sovereign nations. But the FBI and U.S. Department of Justice investigate certain offenses and, if there's ample evidence, prosecute major felonies such as murder, kidnapping and rape if they happen on tribal lands.
David Goldman, Associated Press
Blackfeet Reservation
A female contestant waits to rope a calf during a practice run for a rodeo competition on the Blackfeet Reservation in Browning. A 2017 analysis by Montana's Department of Justice found Native Americans account for 30 percent of missing girls and women — 22 of 72 — even though they represent only 3.3 percent of the state's population.
David Goldman, Associated Press
