The remains of an army reservist who went missing in action in Vietnam in 1972 have been identified.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced that the remains of Larry A. Zich, an army reserve chief warrant officer from Lincoln have been identified.

In April 1972, Zich was assigned to a detachment with the 37th Signal Battalion, 1st Signal Brigade. On April 3 — his 24th birthday — he was the copilot of a helicopter combat support mission to Quang Tri City, Vietnam.

During the flight, the pilot told ground control that he was lost, and believed he was near Quang Tri. Following the transmission, the helicopter and crew could not be found on radar. The crew was declared missing, and an aerial search was initiated, but no sign of the helicopter or crew was found.

Zich's remains were identified in October 2022.

In April 1988, the Defense Intelligence Agency received human remains from a Vietnamese refugee. The remains reportedly belonged to nine individuals who died in an aircraft crash near Quang Nam Province during the Vietnam War.

The remains were then sent to the Central Identification Laboratory in Hawaii, where scientists from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency were eventually able to identify Zich's remains thanks to dental and anthropological analysis and mitochondrial DNA analysis.

The release said Zich, who was born in Sturgis, South Dakota, will be buried in Lincoln, at a date yet to be determined.