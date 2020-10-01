Report: COVID revenue impact in Iowa bad, but not catastrophic

DES MOINES -- The coronavirus pandemic has slowed growth in Iowa’s tax collections but has not delivered the red ink that many anticipated, according to a report issued Thursday by the Legislative Services Agency.
According to the LSA report, the state finished fiscal 2020 by taking in about $7.931 billion after all the late tax payments and accruals were calculated — a 0.9 percent increase that generated about $72 million more than the previous fiscal year.
So far in the first three months of the new fiscal year, state tax collections are running about 7.1 percent ahead of the last fiscal year’s first quarter — a $1.562 billion total that is up by $104 million compared to fiscal 2020.
“COVID wasn’t a good thing, but it wasn’t a catastrophe,” said Jeff Robinson, an LSA senior tax analyst.
While state income tax collections were down last fiscal year, some of that decline was offset by state taxes collected on unemployment insurance benefits paid to workers idled by the coronavirus pandemic that hit Iowa in March.
Also, late-arriving state income tax receipts that were delayed due to COVID-related tax deadlines drove accruals in July and August to $307 million when normally they range from a negative $15 million to positive $60 million, Robinson said.
“I think it’s not near as bad as people thought it was going to be,” he noted.
Sales tax revenue also was up by about 4.3 percent in fiscal 2020. That was aided by a 2018 tax bill that expanded Iowa’s tax base to capture online sales and also cut income tax rates starting Jan. 1, 2019. That trend has continued with a 4.5 percent boost in sales tax for the first three months of the current fiscal year, which Robinson said may indicate that Iowans are continuing to make purchases in the reconfigured COVID-19 marketplace.
“Part of the issue is that the federal government has thrown a whole lot of money into this issue,” he noted, pointing to a $2.2 trillion federal stimulus package. It provided direct $1,200 relief payments to Iowans along with $500 per child, Paycheck Protection Program funds for businesses and $1.25 billion to state government to address job losses and other pandemic-related issues.
“So far things have not shown themselves to be catastrophic in any way. I’m sure for individuals it is, but not as an economy yet,” Robinson said. “We still managed to eke out an overall revenue increase.”
