Report: Former Husker Jake Peetz headed back to Nebraska to coach QBs for Matt Rhule

At least one former Husker player and Nebraska native will be on new coach Matt Rhule’s coaching staff.

That’s Jake Peetz, a NU long snapper in the mid-2000s who progressed up the coaching ranks as an offensive assistant and now appears headed, according to a report from ESPN, to Nebraska as a quarterbacks coach and, potentially a special teams assistant.

Peetz, 38, worked for Rhule in 2020 as a quarterbacks coach in Carolina before taking the LSU offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coaching role at LSU In 2021, when he worked with 2022 Husker assistant Mickey Joseph. He, along with Joseph and the majority of the Tiger staff, was swept out of the LSU offices when Brian Kelly took over. Peetz has spent half of the 2022 NFL working with the NFL’s Rams franchise.

The Rams stint is one of many NFL experiences for Peetz, who also with the Jaguars in 2012, the Commanders (2014), and the Raiders (2015-2017). On two different occasions, 2013 and 2018, Peetz worked at Alabama as an offensive analyst.

The O’Neill native – who graduated from St. Mary’s High School – originally attended the University of Arizona before transferring to Nebraska. He worked as a strength and conditioning student assistant at NU in 2022, then walked onto the Husker football program in 2003, where he served as a backup long snapper for three years.

In his one of his two year at Carolina, Peetz actually coached running backs before, under Rhule, moving back to quarterback coaching. He told the World-Herald in 2021 he aspires to be a coach, but ultimately wants to do well in the role he’s been given.

“I want to be elite, I don’t want to be good,” Peetz said.