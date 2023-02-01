Report: Matt Rhule suing Carolina Panthers for severance pay

Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule is suing the Carolina Panthers over the compensation in his severance package, according to a
report from CBS Sports.
Rhule was fired by the Panthers on Oct. 10, 2022, three years into a seven-year, $62 million deal signed in early 2020. While Rhule’s deal with the Panthers had a flat yearly base salary of $8.5 million per season, his Nebraska contract is structured differently.
Rhule will make $5.5 million in 2023, $6.5 million in 2024, $7.5 million in 2025 and $8.5 million in 2026. Rhule’s yearly salary will eventually rise to $12.5 million in 2030 at the end of his eight-year, $74 million contract.
The reason for Rhule’s arbitration suit is the overlap between his two contracts. Rhule was owed $34 million for the final four years of his Panthers contract and will earn $28 million in base salary from Nebraska, in addition to a $1 million bonus in 2025 if he remains at Nebraska.
That $5 million difference is why Rhule’s suit will enter him and the Panthers into the NFL’s arbitration process.
Photos: Nebraska introduces Matt Rhule as head football coach
