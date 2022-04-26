Republican: Brett Lindstrom

Age: 41

Address: 4810 N. 138th St., Omaha

Occupation: Member of a wealth management team

Political party: Republican

What experiences qualify you for this office?

I believe the experiences I have gained and relationships I have developed during my eight years in the Legislature not only set me apart from the other candidates – but prepare me to step right into the governorship and get to work for Nebraska on day one. It is time for a new generation of leadership to lead Nebraska forward. I’m running for governor to make our state competitive, and one where our children want to grow and stay.

Why do you want to be governor?

It’s time for a new generation of leadership to lead Nebraska forward. I’m running for governor to make our state competitive, and one where our children want to grow and stay. As governor, I will cut taxes and grow our economy. I am tired of Nebraska being 49th and 50th and want to make sure Nebraska not only competes, but leads moving forward.

What would be your first-year priorities or agenda?

Slash the income tax for working Nebraskans. To grow Nebraska’s economy, I would eliminate the income tax for the majority of Nebraskans. I would cut the rate to 0% on incomes under $50,000 for single-filing individuals, and under $100,000 for those who are married and filing jointly. The tax rate would be slashed to 5.60% on all income above $50,000 for single filers, and above $100,000 for joint filers. Eventually, the plan would cut the second bracket to 4.99%.

What do you identify as Nebraska’s primary challenges or needs?

I think economic competitiveness is our No. 1 challenge. We need to strengthen our communities and our main streets, develop a diverse and talented workforce and reform government interaction with Nebraska’s citizens and businesses. I’m proud to be the only candidate who has released an economic plan to address these issues.

What qualities would you bring to the governor’s office?

I have a track record as a state senator of building coalitions and getting things done for the betterment of Nebraska. I also bring a fresh perspective as a next generation of conservative leadership to make our state competitive. I am focused on what we can do together, not divisive rhetoric about what we cannot do.

How would you address Nebraska’s workforce challenge and need to attract and retain young people?

Nebraska is well suited to expand our manufacturing and other skilled sectors with high-paying, highly skilled jobs with the right advocate leading our state. We must encourage and invest in more partnerships between K-12 schools, community colleges and our state’s colleges and universities to prepare our young people to enter the workforce, skilled and ready to earn a competitive wage. We will continue to develop world class programs to encourage internships and apprenticeships. When we invest in Nebraskans, we cannot lose.

