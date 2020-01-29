Republicans open school funding negotiations

The current base state cost per pupil under Iowa’s K-12 foundation funding formula is $6,880. A 2.1 percent increase would bring that to $7,024, which would be $144 higher, and a 2.5 percent increase would result in $7,052 — an increase of $172 per student, according to the Legislative Services Agency. In all, the state’s general fund currently devotes about $3.3 billion to K-12 education in 327 school districts.

House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said his caucus felt the governor’s proposed increase was “very reasonable” and House Republicans felt “we could afford do to it and it gave the schools some flexibility on a couple of the pieces.”

Grassley said he expects the Legislature will be able to comply with a law requiring state aid to Iowa’s school districts for the next fiscal year be set in the first 30 days of this year’s session.

“I think that’s doable within the budget that we’ve put together and our parameters,” said House Education Chairman Cecil Dolecheck, a Mount Ayr Republican, of the 2.5 percent boost.

