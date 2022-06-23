Residents along Platte River say RV park will bring noise, congestion

VALLEY — As a packed room of neighbors looked on, the Valley Planning Commission on Tuesday voted down a proposed luxury RV park along the Platte River.

Brad Brown, a developer of high-end homes in the Omaha metro area, had hoped to turn the approximately 100 acres along the river into a six-month getaway with space for about 275 RVs. The park also would feature a fishing pond and a ramp for air boats.

“This is probably one of the nicest properties in the Valley area,” he told the commission Tuesday. “We want to expose people to this beautiful camp, to come here and enjoy it.”

The commission voted 6-2 against his request for a conditional use permit. One member abstained. The issue now goes before the Valley City Council.

Brown said after the meeting that he was disappointed and wasn’t ready to give up.

“This is the highest and best use for this land,” he said, noting that it is in a flood plain and couldn’t be developed into full-time housing.

The land is zoned transitional agriculture and Brown needs approval of a conditional use permit to move forward with the project.

Neighbors of the property and their attorneys testified against the park.

“It would completely change the characteristics of the area,” attorney Jim Lange said.

The park would be located adjacent to Sokol Camp and near Ginger Cove, two residential areas.

Among the major concerns of neighboring property owners is Brown’s plan to dock 15 to 20 air boats at the park, which is along a stretch of the river that traditionally sees less air boat traffic.

Air boats are a type of boat capable of traveling over shallow water such as the Platte River. They make such loud noise that those in the boat have to wear ear protection.

Residents say they would lose the tranquility of their quiet stretch of river.

Brown defended the use of air boats.

“Nobody likes air boat noise,” he acknowledged. “I’m an air-boater, there are air-boaters on the river, it’s a public waterway. This will not be an air boat park.”

Martin Pelster, an attorney for the Werner family, which owns Werner Trucking and has resort property along the river, testified against the development. Among the Werner family’s objections are the noise the camp could generate. The attorney said the air boats would constitute a public nuisance because of their high-decibel noise level. Air boats can generate noise at 100 decibels, well above the noise of an average highway, he said. And he noted that there likely would be noise from ATVs that campers would use.

One of the planning commissioners, Greg Sunde, responded that the Werner family knowingly built on its property when air boats already ran on the river. Sunde was among those voting in support of the RV park.

“I think it’s ridiculous to ask this board to worry about air boats since they’ve been there forever,” Sunde said.

He also pointed out that air boats were used by some residents at Sokol Camp and others along the river.

Another concern is the potential for increased problems with flooding, because the land is in the floodway and there is a levee that runs through it.

People are worried that campers driving over the berm would damage it and that should flooding occur, the RVs could become “missiles” careening downriver.

John Winkler, general manager of the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District, said he is concerned about the flood potential.

“Safety is the key concern here,” he said. “Safety for campers and safety of those downstream should RVs and other debris be washed down river.”

Brown said the RV park would have a camper density of about 2.7 RVs per acre, compared with 10 per acre at a standard campground.

Users, whose RVs would be valued at $500,000 and upward, would sign six-month rental agreements at $1,000 a month, with a $4,000 down payment.

The camp would only be open April 1 to Oct. 31, to avoid that time of the year when ice-jam flooding occurs on the river.

