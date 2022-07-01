Residents evacuate as Interstate Canal breach threatens Wyoming town

Fred Krieg received a call at 6:30 a.m. from a truck driver notifying him that his farm about two miles west of Lingle was under water as the result of a breach of the Interstate Canal. By later Friday morning, that breach threatened the small Wyoming town.

“After I got the phone call, I called my farmer and he said we got a massive water problem,” Krieg said. “He could see about a 20 foot section broke out of the Tri-state ditch ruptured and it was dumping water downhill to our property.”

Dan Ellis, who leases the Krieg farm ground, “Well, I've heard of it happening. But this is the first time I've ever witnessed it and it's a lot of water."

Krieg and his wife, Sue, rent the house on their farm, which was quickly evacuated. He said the first floor of the house along with the barn were under water Friday morning. Sue said the water was running down both sides of U.S. Highway 26 toward Lingle when they tried to reach their farm.

Ellis said about 550 head of cattle were moved out of Brian Greenwald’s feedyard before it became completely flooded.

“They got the canal shut off but it's gonna take quite a while for it to drain,” Ellis said. “It drains back both directions for a while and then we get a lot of our water out of the little ditch, the Lucerne canal and it broke it out, too. So it’s running water too but not near the volume.”

According to an alert issued by the U.S. National Weather Service-Cheyenne office, by mid-morning, residents of Lingle have been advised to evacuate due to the canal breach one mile east of Lingle.

A Flash Flood Emergency has been issued for the Lingle area. The warning stated, "This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW!"

The Flash Flood Emergency is in effect in and near Lingle until 4 p.m. The weather service advised that a Whalen Dam operator reported that flow in the canal should begin to recede after 2 p.m.

