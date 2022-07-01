Residents evacuate as Interstate Canal breach threatens Wyoming town

Lingle area farmer Fred Kreig shared a photo of his land, which has been flooded after a breach of the Interstate Canal. By mid-morning, officials were advising people in the town of Lingle to evacuate.
FRED KRIEG/Courtesy photo
A neighbor of Fred Kreig tried to evacuate more than 550 head of cattle after a breach of the Interstate Canal Friday morning.
FRED KRIEG/Courtesy photo
Traffic on Highway 26 was being re-routed Friday morning as flood waters crossed the highway after an early morning canal breach. A flood warning is in effect for the town of Lingle. Waters are reported to be expected to recede about 2 p.m.
Fred Krieg received a call at 6:30 a.m. from a truck driver notifying him that his farm about two miles west of Lingle was under water as the result of a breach of the Interstate Canal. By later Friday morning, that breach threatened the small Wyoming town.
“After I got the phone call, I called my farmer and he said we got a massive water problem,” Krieg said. “He could see about a 20 foot section broke out of the Tri-state ditch ruptured and it was dumping water downhill to our property.”
Dan Ellis, who leases the Krieg farm ground, “Well, I've heard of it happening. But this is the first time I've ever witnessed it and it's a lot of water."
Krieg and his wife, Sue, rent the house on their farm, which was quickly evacuated. He said the first floor of the house along with the barn were under water Friday morning. Sue said the water was running down both sides of U.S. Highway 26 toward Lingle when they tried to reach their farm.
Ellis said about 550 head of cattle were moved out of Brian Greenwald’s feedyard before it became completely flooded.
“They got the canal shut off but it's gonna take quite a while for it to drain,” Ellis said. “It drains back both directions for a while and then we get a lot of our water out of the little ditch, the Lucerne canal and it broke it out, too. So it’s running water too but not near the volume.”
According to an alert issued by the U.S. National Weather Service-Cheyenne office, by mid-morning, residents of Lingle have been advised to evacuate due to the canal breach one mile east of Lingle.
A Flash Flood Emergency has been issued for the Lingle area. The warning stated, "This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW!"
The Flash Flood Emergency is in effect in and near Lingle until 4 p.m. The weather service advised that a Whalen Dam operator reported that flow in the canal should begin to recede after 2 p.m.
1 of 10
Yellowstone National Park
A Boy Scout troop from Littleton, Colo., pets Mr. Bates, a dog owned by park visitor Mary Carbrey of Sacramento Calif., as they all wait for Yellowstone National Park to begin letting visitors in on Wednesday at the East Gate.
A ranger confirms that a truck can enter Yellowstone National Park on Wednesday at the East Entrance. The park used a license plate system to limit visitors as it recovers from last week's massive flooding. Wednesday was the first day that visitors were allowed to enter Yellowstone.
PHOTOS: Yellowstone reopens after massive flooding
Here's a look at the first morning of Yellowstone's reopening following cataclysmic flooding last week.
1 of 10
Yellowstone National Park
A Boy Scout troop from Littleton, Colo., pets Mr. Bates, a dog owned by park visitor Mary Carbrey of Sacramento Calif., as they all wait for Yellowstone National Park to begin letting visitors in on Wednesday at the East Gate.
Yellowstone National Park
Visitors with qualifying license plates wait in line to enter Yellowstone National Park at 7 a.m. Wednesday at the East Gate.
Madeline Carter, Star-Tribune
Yellowstone reopening
Park visitors speak to each other outside of the Shoshone National Forest as their cars sit in line to enter Yellowstone National Park on Wednesday at the East Gate.
Madeline Carter, Star-Tribune
Yellowstone National Park
Tourists exit their vehicles and look at the line of cars behind them while waiting to enter Yellowstone National Park at 7 a.m. Wednesday at the East Gate.
Madeline Carter, Star-Tribune
Yellowstone National Park
Mountains are backed up by a blue sky on June 22, 2022 in Yellowstone National Park.
Madeline Carter, Star-Tribune
Old Faithful
A bison eats grass next to Old Faithful geyser on Wednesday in Yellowstone National Park.
MADELINE CARTER, STAR TRIBUNE
Yellowstone National Park
A ranger confirms that a truck can enter Yellowstone National Park on Wednesday at the East Entrance. The park used a license plate system to limit visitors as it recovers from last week's massive flooding. Wednesday was the first day that visitors were allowed to enter Yellowstone.
MADELINE CARTER PHOTOS, STAR-TRIBUNE
Old Faithful
Visitors stand in line at the information desk inside of the Old Faithful Visitor Education Center on June 22, 2022, at Yellowstone National Park.
Madeline Carter, Star-Tribune
Old Faithful
Park visitors watch as Old Faithful erupts on Wednesday in Yellowstone National Park. Crowds were relatively light on the first day of the park's reopening.
Rebecca Roland
Yellowstone Park Ranger Rebecca Roland stands outside of the East Entrance on Wednesday in Yellowstone National Park.
Madeline Carter, Star-Tribune
Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will choose from among the three finalists, who are, according to a news release from the state court system: Alan Heavens, a Northeast Iowa judge from the 1st District, David May, an Iowa Court of Appeals judge and William Miller, a lawyer with Dorsey & Whitney in Des Moines.
Mindy Rush-Chipman was a 17-year-old girl on her own, barely making ends meet and in an abusive relationship when she chose to get an abortion. That decision helped set her life on a different trajectory.
University of Iowa Athletics must turn over all materials former players have requested from an "independent and external review" of the Hawkeye football program despite UI assertions the records are subject to "attorney-client privilege."
Former South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, in his first public comments since being removed from office last week, appeared before a state ethics board Monday to press for an investigation of fellow Republican Gov. Kristi Noem.
Deputies said they saw the suspect on the front porch naked. Deputies kicked down a bedroom door and pulled back a sheet on the bed to find Jeremy Bendler, allegedly with a gun in his right hand and a knife in his left, officials said.
A special season allows hunters to kill as many animals as possible in the area to relieve problems landowners are having with elk destroying their crops. It's believed to be only 15 to 20 of the massive animals.
Lingle area farmer Fred Kreig shared a photo of his land, which has been flooded after a breach of the Interstate Canal. By mid-morning, officials were advising people in the town of Lingle to evacuate.
Traffic on Highway 26 was being re-routed Friday morning as flood waters crossed the highway after an early morning canal breach. A flood warning is in effect for the town of Lingle. Waters are reported to be expected to recede about 2 p.m.