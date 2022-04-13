Residents receive no warning before being kicked out of Council Bluffs apartment building

Residents at 208 Scott St. were awoken on Monday by city officials knocking on their doors telling them that they had to vacate the building, which had been deemed uninhabitable.

This came as quite a surprise to the tenants who lived in the building, according to Lisa Jenkins, who was told she and her husband had to pack up and leave immediately.

“I had no clue, no warning, no anything, just woke up to a knock on the door, we gotta get our stuff out by five,” Jenkins said.

From the outside, one could see the city’s point. Multiple windows were missing or smashed on every side of the two-story building. The inside was even worse, Jenkins said.

“I tried to keep the, you know, the hallways picked up,” Jenkins said. “It was worthless, it’s totally worthless. The writing on the wall, I freak out, I don’t want to look at this (stuff), and the dirty hallways. I tried cleaning up, but there’s, you know, there’s only so much you can do when there’s one person doing it.”

“It seems like in (recent) days, somebody had done extensive vandalism in there,” Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said. “Somebody went nuts with a cinder block and was throwing it through the windows and throwing it through the drywall.”

Jenkins said that over the past few months there were constant fights in the hallways, and drug use. The building sits across the street from Kanesville Alternative Learning Center, a school for at-risk youth.

“I was afraid for my life,” Jenkins said. “The fighting and arguing in the hallway? I never left my apartment.”

Jenkins said she and her husband had been living in the building for about two years. Prior to that, they were homeless, and she is afraid they will be again. She thinks they’re going to try to get beds at a shelter, but she really hopes she’ll get to move in with her daughter and bond with her grandchildren.

“That’d be the ultimate for me,” Jenkins said, “to be a live-in babysitter.”

Service agencies were on site to assist residents as they worked to find a place to stay.

“We have some housing programs that have been assisting,” said Mindy Paces, Heartland Family Services vice president of housing and financial stability. “We have a homeless prevention diversion team in partnership with the city, so when a building has been identified as unlivable and there are tenants who are going to be displaced, we partner with them to help identify alternative housing in the community.”

Many of the former residents of 208 Scott St. were able to find temporary housing with family, Paces said. HFS is now working to secure long-term housing for them.

The property at 208 Scott St. is owned by 208 Scott St LLC, based in Littleton, Colorado, according to county records. The LLC purchased the property in December. Attempts to contact the property owner were unsuccessful.

