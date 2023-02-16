Earlier this month, inspectors cited Fiesta Mexican Restaurant in North Liberty with several violations and issued a warning letter, noting that there had been repeated instances of serious violations. The restaurant was given a similar warning last September after being cited for 11 violations. (Photo via Google Earth)

State and local food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants, stores and schools for hundreds of food-safety violations during the past four weeks, including expired sausage, warm potato salad, discolored steaks and school meat that was marked “not for sale.”

The findings are reported by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, which handles food-establishment inspections at the state level. Listed below are some of the more serious findings that stem from inspections at Iowa restaurants, stores, schools, hospitals and other businesses over the past four weeks.

The state inspections department reminds the public that their reports are a “snapshot” in time, and violations are often corrected on the spot before the inspector leaves the establishment. For a more complete list of all inspections, along with additional details on each of the inspections listed below, visit the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals’ website.

King’s Mart, 2330 Wiley Blvd., Cedar Rapids – During a Feb. 13 visit, the store was cited for 11 violations, an unusually high number for a store of this type.

Among the violations: Lack of staff knowledge as to food safety, as evidenced by the number of critical-level violations; half & half and French vanilla creamer were being held in a dispenser at 68 degrees and had to be discarded, with the dispenser taken out of commission; sausage gravy and an opened bag of taquitos had no date markings and were discarded, and sausage patties were dated Jan. 27 – more than two weeks prior to the inspection – and had to be discarded.

Also, there was no hot water available to clean and sanitize dishes in the three-compartment sink; the toaster oven was littered with baked-on food debris; and there was no hot water available at the handwashing sink in the food-prep area.

The visit was in response to a non-illness complaint that was not described in the inspector’s written report. An unspecified portion of that complaint was deemed verified.

Masala Indian Cuisine, 9 S. Dubuque St., Iowa City – During a Feb. 13 visit, an inspector cited the restaurant for having no certified food protection manager on staff.

The inspector reported employees were leaving and then returning to the food preparation area without washing their hands; large buckets of soup were stored uncovered inside the walk-in coolers; rice that had been sitting inside a cooker for three hours was holding at 49 degrees and had to be discarded; multiple containers of cooked foods had no date markings on them, and access to the handwashing sink was blocked.

In addition, sauce and food containers in the coolers were not properly labeled; bags of onions were stored directly on the floor; dirty wiping cloths were not being stored in sanitizing solution between uses; there was no sanitizing solution on hand; tools of some kind were being stored next to ready-to-eat foods; the handles, doors and sides of various pieces of equipment had food debris on them; the kitchen ventilation was inadequate; and the most recent inspection report had not been posted for customers to read.

The visit was in response to an illness complaint filed by a customer 11 days before the visit. “The complainant is concerned that they became ill after consuming a meal at this establishment,” the inspector reported. The inspector noted that there had been no reports of employees being sick and no reports of the water or power being shut off, and the complaint was deemed unverified.

LD’s Bar & Grill, 28648 State Highway 92, Ainsworth – During a Feb. 10 visit, an inspector found there was no certified food protection manager on staff.

Also, the lettuce inside a walk-in cooler was “adulterated” in some unspecified fashion and had to be discarded; kitchen employees were observed handling hamburger buns with their bare hands. and raw eggs had been stored directly above the ready-to-eat lettuce, creating a risk of cross-contamination.

Also, several food items inside the walk-in cooler had no date markings to ensure they were fresh and safe to eat; multiple other items did have date markings on them which showed they were being held past the maximum seven-day period; the dishwashing machine was being used without any sanitizing solution; the fryers were soiled with a buildup of food debris; and the wall near the dishwasher was soiled with a buildup of food debris, as was the wall near the fryers.

The visit was triggered by a non-illness complaint regarding sanitation, date markings on food and cross-contamination. The complaint was deemed verified.

Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 720 Pacha Parkway, North Liberty – During a Feb. 8 visit, an inspector cited the establishment’s management for failing to ensure that employees were using the proper methods to rapidly cool temperature-controlled foods so they would remain safe to eat. In addition, the inspector observed an employee handling dirty dishes while wearing gloves and then handling clean dishes with the same set of gloves.

Also, raw pork was stored above ready-to-eat raw vegetables, creating a risk of cross-contamination; raw shrimp was stored above ready-to-eat sauces; raw chicken was stored in contact with raw beef inside a cooler, and a worker was seen handling raw tilapia while wearing gloves and then handling clean dishes while wearing the same gloves.

Also, a pork dish that was cooked on site was measured at 131 degrees and had to be discarded; queso was left holding at 110 degrees and had to be reheated to 165 degrees before being served; and rice cooked two days before was measured at 48 degrees and had to be discarded.

In addition, refrigerated, house-made salsa that the inspector said was “prepared from ambient air ingredients” the day before had yet to cool to 41 degrees and had to be discarded. The inspector also noted that there were containers of salsa and pico de gallo that had been made on site but lacked any date markings to ensure their freshness and safety.

In addition, access to a handwashing sink was blocked; tilapia was left out to thaw at room temperature; and several containers of house-made food lacked labels to indicate their contents.

The visit was prompted by at least one illness complaint received the day before the visit. The inspector deemed the complaint unverified. A warning letter was issued to the establishment, noting that there had been repeated instances of serious violations.

Last September, the restaurant was inspected after a customer complained they had become ill after eating there. At that time, the restaurant was cited for 11 violations, though the complaint was deemed unverified. A warning letter was issued, noting that there had been repeated instances of serious violations.

Days Inn & Suites, 1901 Hackley Ave., Des Moines – During a Feb. 7 visit, a state inspector cited this hotel for seven violations related to its food service. The inspection was conducted at the end of food service for the day and so the inspector reported he was unable to observe many of the food-service practices at the hotel. The visit was in response to a non-illness complaint of some type.

Because the inspector determined the hotel was unable to adequately sanitize items or put into use a proper handwashing sink, he spoke to the owner who agreed to voluntarily stop food service in the lobby to address the “imminent health hazards” that existed.

The inspector noted that the people in charge were not certified food protection managers, dishes were not being sanitized, the handwashing sink was inaccessible, there was no temperature-measuring device on hand, and the most recent inspection was not posted for customers to read. Three days later, on Feb. 10, the inspector returned and cited the hotel for six additional violations related to food service and then approved the resumption of normal food-service operations.

Sam Foods, 648 Marquette St., Davenport – During a Feb. 3 visit, an inspector noted that the store had on hand several food items – such as chicken wings and mozzarella sticks — that were vacuum-sealed on site without the store having obtained the required permission from health inspectors. (Vacuum-sealed foods allow for the growth of pathogens while preventing the growth of warning-sign organisms that produce odors and slime – thereby increasing the risk of serious food-borne illnesses.)

The inspector also made note of unpackaged pizza puffs, potato wedges and tenderloins inside a food warmer were measured at 110 to 119 degrees, which was far too cool to ensure their safety.

The inspector noted that the person in charge appeared to have no knowledge of proper hot-holding and cold-holding procedures to prevent food-borne illnesses. In addition, the ice chute and the tray in the self-service soda-dispensing machine exhibited an “excess of grime.”

The inspector also made note of raw chicken and raw fish that were left sitting out at room temperature in the rear kitchen area. The items were measured at 48 degrees, too warm to ensure their safety. In addition, tenderloins and fried chicken were “being cooled in a large pile” inside a reach-in cooler.

The visit was in response to a complaint that pertained to the hot-holding temperature of ready-to-eat items that were prepared on site. Noting that several of the problems cited that day were repeat violations, the inspector told the manager that the person in charge would have to take the required certified food protection manager course at some point within the next six months. The manager was also required to remove the vacuum-sealing machine from the premises.

Antojitos El Chero, 49 N. Main St., Denison – During a Feb. 2 visit, an inspector made note of 15 bags of cooked pork, prepared the previous day, that were all above the maximum allowable temperature of 41 degrees, with some of the bags measured at 57 degrees.

Also, there were three metal pans of pork that were measured at 45 to 48 degrees. In addition, tamales and salsa were being stored at temperatures of up to 46 degrees. All of the out-of-temperature foods and salsa had to be discarded.

The inspector also noted that the handwashing sink couldn’t produce hot water of at least 100 degrees and reported that cooked pork was being left to cool in gallon-sized plastic bags, which didn’t allow for safe, rapid cooling. In addition, the inspector observed “what appeared to be a red substance on the floor and around the trash can in the women’s restroom.”

Grand View Christian School, 1701 E. 33rd St., Des Moines– During a Feb. 2 visit, an inspector noted that the interior of the school’s concession-stand ice machine was visibly soiled with accumulated debris, and that opened packages of hot dogs, nacho cheese, and precooked hamburger patties were not date marked to ensure freshness and safety. The undated items were discarded.

In addition, the school was not employing a certified food protection manager as required; food workers were not wearing hair restraints; and a handwashing sink in the women’s restroom adjacent to the kitchen appeared to be in disrepair, with very little water pressure.

The inspector noted that aside from the concession-stand food service, the scope of the school’s primary food service program involved catered foods brought in from Hy-Vee, Papa John’s and Chik-Fil-A. The school agreed to have a certified food protection manager on staff by August 2023.

Sully Christian School, 12629 S. 92nd Ave., Sully – During a Jan. 24 visit, an inspector found multiple plastic storage bags that contained frozen sweet corn that had been prepared and packaged at a private residence.

Also, the cooler contained multiple packages of frozen meats that were marked “not for sale” and which had no mark of inspection. The inspector noted that trays and utensils were being cleaned in a mechanical dishwashing machine “that does not have a detergent.”

Farmer’s Walnut Street Diner, 319 Walnut St., Atlantic – During a Feb. 1 visit, an inspector noted that there were several steaks inside the kitchen’s reach-in freezer that showed signs of freezer burn and had turned black in color. The owner voluntarily discarded the steaks.

Also, the handwashing sink was being used instead as a “dump sink;” there was raw sausage stored “on top of raw carrots and celery” in one of the coolers; and sausage gravy inside one cooler was measured at 85 degrees, suggesting it was taking too long to cool to a safe temperature.

The inspector also made note of house-made hamburgers, pork tenderloins, sliced cheese, and deli ham that no date markings to ensure they were still fresh and safe to eat. In addition, the dishwashing machine was not sanitizing anything, there was raw sausage in one cooler that had a sell-by date of Dec. 18, 2022; there were two tubs of cottage cheese with a sell-by date of Jan. 26, 2023; broccoli cheese that was dated Jan. 24, 2023; and hamburger stew that was dated Jan. 13, 2023. All of the expired food items were discarded.

The inspector also observed that the cooking utensils stored on the cooking line were inside containers that were heavily soiled with food debris. The visit was in response to a non-illness complaint concerning adulterated food. The complaint was deemed verified.

VVS Canteen at JBS, 600 S. Iowa Ave., Ottumwa – During a Feb. 1 visit, an inspector observed an employee at the cash register had entered the kitchen area to serve a customer and donned a set of gloves without first washing their hands.

Also, there were several items in a cooler with no date markings to ensure their freshness or safety; chicken on the buffet line and in a hot-holding case, as well as hamburgers and fries, were measured at 100 to 121 degrees, which was too cool to ensure their safety.

Inside one cooler, the inspector found several food items above the maximum temperature of 41 degrees, such as cottage cheese, potato salad, pasta salad, macaroni salad, diced ham and diced turkey, all of which were measured at 46 to 47 degrees and had to be discarded. All of the out-of-temperature food items had to be discarded.

In addition, the handwashing sink in the kitchen could only reach 56 degrees rather than the required minimum of 100 degrees.

A Taste of China, 2012 8th St., Coralville – During a Jan. 31 visit, a Johnson County inspector cited the establishment for 10 violations, including the storage of egg rolls that were not refrigerated or in hot-holding and which measured 125, which was neither cool enough or hot enough to ensure they remained safe to consumer.

“Temperature measuring devices are not being used in this establishment,” the inspector reported. Soups were cooling at room temperature; crab Rangoon and eggrolls were not being kept above 135 degrees; and workers were not properly trained in food safety.

The inspector noted that the person in charge could not state the required temperatures or cook times for steak, chicken or shrimp; could not identify the required temperature range for the safe holding of soups, eggrolls and crab Rangoon; could not describe the relationship between the prevention of foodborne illnesses and the potential for cross-contamination of raw chicken and raw beef; and could not explain the correct procedures for cleaning and sanitizing knives and food contact surfaces.

The inspector also noted that employees were seen washing their hands while still wearing the gloves they used to handle raw meats.

The county inspector wrote in his report that the visit was triggered by a complaint from a consumer who expressed concern that the “food purchased and eaten at this restaurant made them ill.” The published report did not say whether the complaint was deemed verified.

Plaza Mexico, 701 S. Grand Ave., Charles City – During a Jan. 30 visit, an inspector noted that a bag of dirty linens was lying on top of a bag of onions, and another bag of dirty linens was stored next to an open container of tortilla chips.

The inspector observed that the can opener was soiled with dried food debris; raw chicken was stored above raw beef steak and raw ground meat inside a walk-in cooler, risking cross-contamination, and there was no certified food protection manager on staff.

Also, a mesh bag of onions was sitting directly on the floor of a back room; cooked green peppers were measured at 84 degrees; and cooked chicken prepared two hours prior was measured at 84 degrees while sitting out at room temperature in a back room. The peppers and the chicken were both discarded.

The inspector also made note of raw meat that was left out to thaw at room temperature on a cart inside a dry-storage room.

La Tapatia III, 4007 S.E. 13th St., Des Moines – During a Jan. 27 visit, the restaurant was cited for 13 violations, an unusually high number. The inspector’s report, which was written in a manner that’s not entirely comprehensible, indicated the restaurant’s person in charge was not a certified food protection manager as required.

The report also made note of employees “returning from garbage and dishwashing” to food production without washing their hands between tasks. Also, the inspector reported, the establishment was “observed receiving product unaware of temperature-observations requirement” – an apparent reference to the delivery of food product that required refrigeration.

“Cooked vegetables covered with foil observed on floor … with water dripping on it,” the inspector reported. Pork belly that was made the night before had been left out to cool and was measured at 64 degrees and had to be discarded. In addition, there were several pans of cooked foods and sauces that were inside a cooler with no date markings on them, and raw meat was seen thawing in a “tub” behind the meat counter.

When the restaurant was last inspected, in January 2022, it was cited for 18 violations.

MercyOne Newton Medical Center, 204 N. 4th Ave., Newton – During a Jan. 26 visit, the manager of the center’s food-service operation was unable to show the required documentation of employee-health agreements. Also, the procedures for dealing with bloodborne pathogens did not include the required clean-up procedures to be used in food-service establishments.

The inspector also found that the center was using a heat-sanitizing dishwashing machine that required four separate wash cycles before reaching the required sanitizing temperature. In addition, the handwashing sink on the food-serving line in the café showed obvious signs of food debris in the basin, indicating it was being used as a dump sink.

Also, bakery items purchased in bulk were being repackaged into single-serving portions with no labels to identify the products or their ingredients, and there was a buildup of ice covering several open boxes of food inside a freezer.

Balanced Nutrition, 119 E. Main St., Fairbank – During a Jan. 26 visit, an inspector noted there was no certified food protection manager employed and the staff was unable to answer questions on proper dishwashing, handwashing and sanitizing techniques. Also, handwashing sinks were not supplied or used by the staff. “Establishment does not properly wash dishes,” the inspector reported. “Establishment has a written policy. Employees are not trained on it.”

China Wok, 2412 W. Broadway, Council Bluffs – During a Jan. 26 visit, an inspector cited the restaurant for failing to employ a certified food protection manager; for storing raw chicken and raw beef over ready-to-eat sauces inside a cooler; for hot-holding breaded chicken at 115 degrees, which was too cool to ensure safety, and for cold-holding eggrolls and wontons at 49 degrees, which was too warm to ensure safety.

The restaurant was also cited for having no hot water available at the handwashing sinks in the restrooms, and for multiple flying-insect ribbons hanging from the ceiling in the food-preparation and dry-storage areas.

The inspector also observed that containers of food were stored directly on the floor and that a cracked and worn “piece of wood” was being used “to move raw meat” in the food grinder and food mixer. There was also a buildup of what appeared to be mold on the cooling-unit fans inside the walk-in cooler where food was being stored.

Ichiban, 117 Welch Ave., Ames – During a Jan. 24 visit, a state inspector reported there was “no hot water throughout the facility,” and that the restaurant was operating without a license after having failed to renew its previously issued license.

Despite the lack of hot water – the report gives no indication the issue was resolved during the inspection – the license renewal was approved with the payment of the required fees.

The inspector also observed an employee washing their hands with gloves on, and reported finding cold-holding foods that weren’t 41 degrees or cooler. That included eggs held at 56 degrees and avocado at 54 degrees. In addition, several food items were marked with dates that indicated they could be kept and consumed after the maximum seven days. Also, a drainpipe for a handwashing sink was leaking, and several areas throughout the facility were not clean.

Texas Roadhouse, 519 S. Duff Ave., Ames – During a Jan. 20 visit, an inspector noted that several of the handwashing sinks in the restaurant were unable to reach the minimum 100 degrees and were producing “hot” water that measured 52 degrees. The manager told the inspector the business in the process of replacing its water heater.

The inspector also observed there was no handwashing sink in the take-out area of the establishment, and that some of the handwashing sinks in other areas were either filled with towels, aprons and equipment parts, or the staff’s access to them was blocked.

Also, the inside of the ice machine was visibly soiled, and there were food scoops or drink-pouring devices that were stored in containers of stagnant water. In addition, the faucet for the food-preparation sink was in disrepair and was held together by duct tape and there was stagnant water pooling on the floor.

