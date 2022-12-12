Restoration progresses on historic Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte hospital in Walthill

Excitement is building as work progresses on restoring the historic hospital built in Walthill by Susan La Flesche Picotte, the first Native physician in the United States.

Exterior renovations are complete on the Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte Memorial Hospital, a designated National Historic Landmark. Work will begin soon on the interior of the building. It is being restored into a community center, with a medical clinic, youth center, Native arts and cultural studio, museum displays about Picotte and an exhibit area and a business incubator space.

"What they're doing to restore the center is wonderful," said Teia Saunsoci, 15, a sophomore at the Omaha Nation Public School in Macy. "Hearing the state it was in before, I went to go see it and they've fixed up a lot of things. It's great that they're doing that."

She said she thinks plans for using the building will create opportunities for young people in the community.

Saunsoci and several fellow students, members of the Tribal Youth Voices Matter Project, joined more than 50 people who gathered at the Joslyn Castle in Omaha recently. The event celebrated La Flesche Picotte's remarkable life and the progress that's being made to commemorate her and uplift the community with the Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte Center project.

The organization is nearing its goal of raising $2.5 million for the project. It's continuing to raise money for the grounds of the 1913 hospital building, to buy and restore Picotte's house in Walthill and help sustain operations, along with proceeds from the sale of historic tax credits.

The event included several elders from the Omaha Nation, Nebraska State Historical Society representatives and several people from Walthill who have worked for decades to preserve the hospital. They heard a presentation on La Flesche Picotte's life from historian Nancy Gillis, as well as updates on the project from architect Gary Bowen and Dr. Britt Thedinger, who led the Nebraska Medical Association's "Physician Campaign" to raise money for the center.

Amy Richardson, who worked for the Picotte Center board on fundraising, is now executive director of the Joslyn Castle and Gardens.

Carolyn Johnson, a great-grandniece of La Flesche Picotte, emceed a program.

Walthill-area farmer Keith Mahaney, who was born in Picotte's hospital in 1948, said he was thrilled to see the project coming to fruition. Mahaney, along with Johnson's mother, Rae Langenberg Edwards, was among a small group of people in Walthill who began trying to preserve the hospital and commemorate La Flesche Picotte in the early 1990s.

"It's the right thing to do," Mahaney said. "When you look at who she was, how can you not want to honor her and her legacy and continue the work she wanted to start?"

The project gained steam after the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs, led by Executive Director Judi gaiashkibos, formed an advisory committee in 2017. It included more of Picotte's descendants, the Omaha Tribe and community leaders. Grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture provided key funding.

A book by University of Nebraska-Lincoln professor Joe Starita, "A Warrior of the People: How Susan La Flesche Overcame Racial and Gender Inequality to Become America’s First Indian Doctor," attracted wider attention in Nebraska and the nation. The effort got a big boost in 2018 when the National Trust for Historic Preservation put the hospital on its list of the 11 Most Endangered Places in the United States.

The Tribal Youth Voices Matter Project was started to give young people a say in what happens at the center. Vida Stabler, a member of the Picotte Center board and an educator who works to preserve the Umonhon language, has high hopes for what the center will do for Omaha Nation young people. She owns and lives in Picotte's Walthill house and has preserved it with hopes of it being returned to its historic role of serving the community.

"I want the youth to be exposed to her vision she had for the betterment of the community, and to incorporate that into their own vision, whatever that is," Stabler said of the Picotte Center. "I want our youth to take that same kind of feeling and realize their own dreams, like Dr. Susan did."

