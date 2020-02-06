Results, finally, at the end of a wild day

One reason for delayed results was that some precinct leaders, unable to connect with the state party via telephone Monday night — more on that later — gave up and put their precinct’s results in the mail.

The state party said Thursday it had retrieved the results from 53 of the 54 remaining precincts, and the final precinct’s results were “in transit.”

“While I fully acknowledge that the reporting circumstances on Monday night were unacceptable, we owe it to the thousands of Iowa Democratic volunteers and caucus-goers to remain focused on collecting and reviewing incoming results,” state party chairman Troy Price said in a statement. “Throughout the collection of records of results, the IDP identified inconsistencies in the data and used our redundant paper records to promptly correct those errors. This is an ongoing process in close coordination with precinct chairs, and we are working diligently to report the final 54 precincts to get as close to final reporting as possible.”

The New York Times performed a review of the caucus results reported thus far, and found results from more than 100 precincts were “internally inconsistent, that were missing data or that were not possible under the complex rules of the Iowa caucuses,” it reported Thursday.