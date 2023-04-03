Birds of prey from the prairie welcomed visitors at the Lincoln Indian Center on Saturday for the second annual Return of the Thunderbirds celebration.

The event, hosted in partnership with the Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center, celebrates the return of migratory birds and spring weather to the prairie.

"We have our stories of the Thunderbirds, that's very much a part of this, all that we do in the spring," said Renee Sans Souci, who helped organize the event.

The celebration included vendors, indigenous food and dances, and a raptor presentation.

Doug and Betsy Finch of the Raptor Conservation Alliance showed some of the birds they work with at the Nebraska Raptor Center outside of Elmwood. Among those were a turkey vulture, a leucistic red-tailed hawk and a peregrine falcon.

"We do this for and with the Indian Center as a community cross-cultural event," said Jason St. Sauver, also known as "The Bird Nerd."

"From Audubon's point of view, it's all about the return of birds."

This is also the 25th anniversary of the Audubon Center at Spring Creek Prairie near Denton. St. Sauver, who serves as the education director at the center, talked about the changes since its beginning.

"Spring Creek used to be really about saving the prairie," St. Sauver said. "But there's great stuff we can do outside of that as well."

After the raptor presentation, festivities outside began. Vendors had booths set up, and indigenous music was playing from a large speaker near a stage.

A blessing was given, and Mike W. Wolf Sr. displayed how the cardinal directions were symbolic of the Circle of Life, a vital part of Native American culture.

Then, the Many Moccasins Dance Troupe from Winnebago, dressed in traditional regalia, displaying vibrant colors, beads and feathers, began to dance.

Lewis St. Cyr told the crowd that what the dancers were wearing are not considered costumes.

"Costumes are what we wear when we make-believe. When we wear this clothing, we are not make-believe," he said.

St. Cyr introduced each dance and described its meaning, occasionally speaking in Ho-Chunk, the native language of the Winnebago tribe.

"I think it's very fun to get the opportunity to share our culture," St. Cyr said.

St. Cyr's mother, Therese, founded the dance troupe in 2001. She performed a dance in a jingle dress covered in little cones made from the lids of snuff cans, which make a unique sound while moving during the dance.

The audience was asked to join the final dance, called the Circle Dance. The dance troupe, along with about 50 audience members, stepped clockwise, until they moved together.

"There is no beginning, no end in a circle. A circle also is equal, when we come to the circle, we are equal," St. Cyr said.

