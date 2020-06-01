Returning Iowa lawmakers face leaner budget

Majority Republicans have given their fellow Republican governor considerable leeway in using Iowa’s $1.25 billion share of the federal CARES Act money for one-time purposes. But they have indicated they do not plan to use either the federal stimulus assistance or about $800 million in reserve accounts to fund ongoing expenses in fiscal 2021.

“What we don’t want to have happen is for us to come back into session next year and have to de-appropriate funds in the middle of the year,” Schneider said. “We’ve had to do that before and that’s not easy for anybody and it doesn’t provide any kind of stability for departments and programs that rely on state funding. So we would rather be responsible on the front end and be overly conservative if necessary to make sure that we don’t have to come back and de-appropriate in six months.”

However, the GOP leaders are getting pushback from Democrats and groups representing essential workers and state employees who see the COVID-19 outbreak as exactly the kind of crisis the emergency reserves are meant for.

“Iowans have sacrificed a lot during the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses have closed, workers have been laid off, and too many Iowans have been sickened or killed by this horrible disease,” said Sen. Joe Bolkcom, ranking member of Senate Appropriations Committee.