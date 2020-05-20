Revenue estimating panel to meet before Iowa legislators return

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Before Iowa legislators go back into session June 3, a panel that advises lawmakers on the state’s financial health will meet to consider the impact of the coronavirus.

The Revenue Estimating Conference will have a virtual meeting at 1 p.m. May 29. It will be livestreamed on the Legislative Services Agency’s YouTube channel.

More information and a link will be posted early next week, Holly Lyons, of the agency’s fiscal services division, announced Wednesday.

The three members of the Revenue Estimating Conference are Lyons; David Roederer, director of the Iowa Department of Management; and David Underwood, a retired chief financial officer from Mason City.

Gov. Kim Reynolds and legislative leaders encouraged the REC to meet before lawmakers resume their session. Although Iowa is carrying a surplus and the state reserve accounts are filled, lawmakers want an update on the financial picture in light of the coronavirus-related changes since mid-March.

When the REC met in March, it predicted state tax collections would grow by $76.1 million above the current expectation to nearly $8.091 billion for the current year.