Reynolds announces easing of more restrictions across Iowa

JOHNSTON — Movies, culture and camping soon will be back on Iowans’ to-do lists but it will be at least next week before they can head back to their neighborhood bars and likely longer before they’re enjoying amusement park rides or placing bets at an Iowa casino.

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday said the coronavirus pandemic has stabilized enough in the state for her to allow indoor movie theaters, zoos, museums, aquariums and wedding reception venues to resume operations Friday — but only with public health measures to ensure social distancing and proper hygiene.

Also, swimming pools will be allowed to open for lap swimming and lessons.

Bars and other establishments that serve alcohol will have to wait until May 28 to resume operations with restrictions. And starting June 1, schools can offer school-sponsored activities and learning — including high-school baseball and softball — as long as precautions are in place.

“We have to move forward,” Reynolds told her daily briefing at the state’s emergency operations center. “We have to recognize that the virus is in our communities and we have to learn to navigate that until or if a vaccine is discovered. And Iowans are doing that and we’re being responsible in the way that we’re doing that.