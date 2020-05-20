Reynolds announces easing of more restrictions across Iowa

JOHNSTON — Movies, culture and camping soon will be back on Iowans’ to-do lists but it will be at least next week before they can head back to their neighborhood bars and likely longer before they’re enjoying amusement park rides or placing bets at an Iowa casino.
Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday said the coronavirus pandemic has stabilized enough in the state for her to allow indoor movie theaters, zoos, museums, aquariums and wedding reception venues to resume operations Friday — but only with public health measures to ensure social distancing and proper hygiene.
Also, swimming pools will be allowed to open for lap swimming and lessons.
Bars and other establishments that serve alcohol will have to wait until May 28 to resume operations with restrictions. And starting June 1, schools can offer school-sponsored activities and learning — including high-school baseball and softball — as long as precautions are in place.
“We have to move forward,” Reynolds told her daily briefing at the state’s emergency operations center. “We have to recognize that the virus is in our communities and we have to learn to navigate that until or if a vaccine is discovered. And Iowans are doing that and we’re being responsible in the way that we’re doing that.
“I believe that it doesn’t have to be either or. We can protect the health of Iowans as well as their livelihood and the health of our economy,” the governor added, telling reporters “we have the resources to manage any kind of an uptick or surge.”
Reynolds’ proclamation does not reopen casinos or amusement parks in Iowa, but she noted discussions are underway to decide when and how those can resume.
State officials also announced that state parks around Iowa will open modern restrooms, shower buildings and cabins starting Friday for Memorial Day weekend. Campgrounds will be open for all campers, including RVs, pop-ups and tent camping.
The governor said bars and other establishments that have been limited to carryout and delivery of alcoholic beverages will be permitted to reopen May 28 for indoor or outdoor seating at half capacity. They also must follow the same public health measures and business guidance that restaurants have implemented.
Since May 1, openings of businesses, cultural facilities and retail activities gradually have been phased in as the trend lines for positive COVID-19 cases have improved but not totally abated — leaving Iowans to proceed with a cautious uneasiness as restrictions begin to relax.
The governor began the process by allowing partial re-openings of restaurants, malls, fitness centers and other establishment in 77 of Iowa’s 99 counties where virus activity was slowing, minimal or not confirmed. She further lifted the restrictions statewide and added hair salons, tattoo parlors, massage therapists, barbershops and others to the list of closed businesses that were allowed to resume operations with caveats.
Reynolds’ latest reopening proclamation came on a day when the number of Iowans who have died due to the coronavirus outbreak was on the rise again.
Data on the state Department of Public Health’s coronavirus.iowa.gov website indicated that as Wednesday morning, the death count grew by 16 over the past 24 hours to a total of 383 fatalities since the respiratory ailment was confirmed March 8 in Iowa.
Three deaths each were reported in Black Hawk, Tama and Woodbury counties, while Polk County had two and there were one each in Dubuque, Louisa, Mahaska, Monroe, Muscatine and Pottawattamie counties.
Iowa had 15,533 confirmed cases of coronavirus — an increase of 237 in the past day. That total was slightly more than 14 percent of the overall tests conducted in Iowa. More than half — 8,211 — have recovered from the disease, according to state officials. Iowa tests have produced 94,420 negative results.
As of Wednesday morning, 381 Iowans were hospitalized (including 35 new admissions) with coronavirus-related illnesses, with 126 in intensive care and 84 requiring ventilators to assist their breathing.
Polk County has had the highest number of deaths in the state at 85, and the most positive cases with 3,221. Linn County has reported 72 deaths, followed by Black Hawk and Muscatine counties both with 34, Tama County with 21 deaths and Woodbury County with 18.
Woodbury has the second-highest number of positive COVID-19 cases with 2,353, followed by Black Hawk County with 1,634 and Linn County with 900.
Decatur County is the only remaining one of Iowa’s counties not to report a confirmed case.
Iowans between the ages of 18 and 40 still represents the group with the most confirmed COVID-19 cases, at 42 percent, followed by 36 percent of those 41 to 60 and 14 percent of those 61 to 80.
Reynolds told reporters Wednesday that Iowa’s COVID-19 numbers are stabilizing, that the positive cases are not overwhelming the health care system, aggressive testing is enabling officials to address outbreaks and “hot spots,” and the resources are in place to manage the pandemic.
Reynolds was asked during her briefing about President Donald Trump’s decision to take the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to prevent coronavirus infection, even though it has not been proven, and what advice state health officials are giving Iowans about the drug.
Reynolds said “that’s a personal decision that Iowans will make in consultation with their doctor.” Added Sarah Reisetter, deputy director of the Iowa Department of Public Health: “That’s not a recommended treatment at this particular point in time and so it’s not a recommendation of the state health department.”
Alison Gowans, John McGlothlen and Diana Nollen contributed to this report.
