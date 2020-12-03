Reynolds: Any Iowa state tax cuts may have to wait until after pandemic

“When the pandemic hit, Iowa was fortunate to start from a position of strength, which it really did allow us to absorb a good part of that economic woe,” Reynolds said. “We’re not facing massive budget shortfalls like many of the other states are facing,” Reynolds said.

“You’re not going to see that in the news because it’s good news, but the state of Iowa is in a strong position because of our fiscal discipline,” the governor said. “Without those sound budgeting principles, if we’d have given in to spend, spend, spend and using one-time funding for ongoing expenses, we would not be talking about the possibility of tax cuts. We’d be talking about increasing taxes again, especially in the year 2020.”

During the legislative forum, all four participants acknowledged that the state’s solid economic position is due to the $1.25 billion in federal economic money, the federal Paycheck Protection Program that aided many Iowa businesses, massive federal agricultural subsidies that propped up low farm prices and the federal disaster aid covering part of flood and Aug. 10 derecho storm damage.

“Our economy is tremendously buoyed by government money, whether we want to admit it or not,” said Rep. Dave Jacoby, D-Coralville. “The hesitation we have is what recovery is going to look like.”