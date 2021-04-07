Reynolds calls for ban of vaccine passports

JOHNSTON -- Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday that she wants legislation that would prohibit so-called vaccine passports in Iowa, citing her concern for potential action from the federal government.

But just a day earlier, the White House said there will be no federal vaccine passport.

During her weekly press conference Wednesday at Iowa PBS studios, Reynolds expressed her staunch opposition to vaccine passports. Although Reynolds was vague about what kind of prohibition she seeks, vaccine passports generally speaking are documents that prove an individual has received the COVID-19 vaccine, thus enabling the person to, for example, fly on an airplane or attend a concert or sporting event.

“Since the start of the pandemic, I’ve consistently put my trust in Iowans to do the right thing rather than demand or mandate it. And vaccination is no different,” Reynolds said. “While I believe in the efficacy of the vaccine enough to get it myself and encourage Iowans to do the same, I also respect that it’s a personal choice. But I strongly oppose vaccine passports and I believe that we must take a stand as a state against them, which I intend to do.”

Reynolds said she will work with state lawmakers on passing a law, and if that is unsuccessful, she will issue an executive order.