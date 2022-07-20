Reynolds continues to dominate fundraising in campaign for governor

DES MOINES -- The money in Iowa’s campaign for governor continues to flow in Republican incumbent Kim Reynolds’ favor.

Reynolds more than doubled the fundraising by Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear over the most recent state reporting period, state campaign fundraising documents show.

Candidates for office in Iowa were required to file campaign fundraising documents on Tuesday.

Reynolds’ campaign reported raising just more than $633,000 from May 28 to July 14, according to the state documents.

DeJear’s campaign reported raising just shy of $256,000 over the same reporting period, according to the state documents.

That continues the overall trend of Iowa’s campaign for governor: Since last year, Reynolds’ campaign has raised more than $5.8 million, while DeJear, who formally entered the race in mid-August, has raised $1.4 million.

Reynolds finished the reporting period with more than $5.2 million in her campaign account, while DeJear was sitting on just more than $503,000.

A recent Mediacom/Des Moines Register Iowa Poll showed Reynolds with a 17-point lead over DeJear.

Rick Stewart, the Libertarian Party’s candidate for governor, raised $4,700 in the recent reporting period and has raised $18,000 this year.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

In what could be the most competitive races of his long career, Democratic Attorney General Tom Miller — the longest-serving state attorney general in U.S. history — raised $345,000 during the recent period and has raised roughly $529,000 this year.

Republican challenger Brenna Bird, a former legal counsel to then-Gov. Terry Branstad, raised $166,000 in the recent period, which lagged Miller. But she has outraised Miller this year, with her total of $714,000.

Miller finished the recent reporting period with $576,000 in his campaign account and Bird $566,000.

TREASURER

Mike Fitzgerald, who also holds the national record for longest-serving in his state office, is being outraised exponentially by his Republican challenger, state Sen. Roby Smith, R-Davenport.

Fitzgerald raised just more than $4,000 during the recent reporting period and has raised roughly $26,000 this year. Smith, meantime, raised more than $86,500 this period and has raised more than $165,000 this year.

OTHER STATE OFFICES

Incumbents appear to be holding the fundraising cards in other statewide office campaigns.

• Democratic State Auditor Rob Sand is dominating the fundraising: He has raised more than $400,000 this year, while Republican challenger Todd Halbur has raised only $9,000. Sand previously toyed with running for governor, but the $400,000 raised in 2022 all came after he announced his decision to run for another term as auditor.

• Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate, the state’s top elections official, has raised more than $20,000 for his campaign, while Democratic challenger and Linn County Auditor Joel Miller has raised only roughly $5,500.

• John Norwood, the Democratic challenger in the state agriculture secretary campaign, has raised a solid $41,000. But that trails Republican incumbent Mike Naig, who has raised nearly $89,000.