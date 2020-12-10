Reynolds: Iowa would have joined Texas-led challenge to presidential election but was not contacted

Because Iowa’s attorney general is a Democrat, members of the Republican attorneys general association that organized the effort in support of the Texas action did not contact Iowa officials to ask if they were willing to sign onto the amicus brief, Reynolds said.

“What I want Iowans to know is that we didn’t know about it. It’s very time-sensitive and they needed to move fast on it and they did to get it filed,” the governor said.

Reynolds did not say whether she would have agreed to have Iowa join the legal action, but later her spokesman, Pat Garrett, said she would have supported adding Iowa to the list of signers.

Initially, Miller’s spokesman Lynn Hicks said Iowa was not invited to join the other states’ amicus brief and likely would not have done so “because the elections were fairly and safely conducted by election officials of both parties.”

In a statement, Miller said, “I cannot support a lawsuit that seeks to invalidate the votes of approximately 20 million Americans,” and noted that later Thursday his office was asked by another group of states to join an amicus brief supporting the defendants — Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Georgia — in the U.S. Supreme Court.