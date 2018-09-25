Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday the woman who has accused U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were teenagers needs to be heard, but that she’s comfortable with him being on the high court.
Reynolds, who is in the midst of a re-election battle against Democrat Fred Hubbell, was in the Quad-Cities on Tuesday. And in an interview with the Quad-City Times, she said the Senate Judiciary Committee should hear from Christine Blasey Ford, as well as from Kavanaugh.
"I think she needs to be heard. It looks like they’re trying to make that available. Then, I think both of them need to be heard. I think Judge Kavanaugh needs to be heard as well," the governor said at her local campaign office.
The Senate Judiciary Committee, which is chaired by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, is scheduled to take testimony on Thursday from Blasey Ford, a professor at Palo Alto University in California, as well as from Kavanaugh in what has become a highly anticipated hearing.
Blasey Ford and another woman have made separate accusations of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh from the early 1980s. Kavanaugh has vigorously denied both allegations.
The governor said she is not closely following the matter but that she's comfortable with Kavanaugh, an appellate court judge, being on the Supreme Court.
"I am. But I would like to hear from the doctor. I think that she needs to be given the opportunity. We need to hear from her, as well. And then I need to hear from him," she said. "But right now I think ... he would be a great judge.”
Some critics of the process say the hearing, if it is to get to the truth, should include others that Blasey Ford has identified in connection with a party she said occurred when she and Kavanaugh were in high school. There also have been calls for the FBI to investigate Blasey Ford's claims.
So far, there have been no hearings scheduled to hear about the second allegation. And the Judiciary Committee announced late Tuesday it could vote Friday on Kavanaugh's nomination.
As the state’s chief executive, Reynolds has faced her own challenges related to sexual misconduct in state government. In March, she fired the leader of the Iowa Finance Authority Director, Dave Jamison, after allegations surfaced that he’d sexually harassed employees.
She's faced criticism over the incident, but Reynolds has said she has provided leadership at the state level by saying such behavior won’t be tolerated. She also noted Tuesday she swore in Justice Susan Christensen, whom she appointed, to the Iowa Supreme Court last week.
Justice Christensen is the only woman on the court.
"I think it’s important to make sure that we have diversity and that’s part of changing the culture, making sure we have more women in leadership positions," Reynolds said.