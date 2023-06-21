DES MOINES-- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday embarked on a two-week trade mission to Italy, Kosovo and Israel. The goal of the trip is to develop business growth opportunities and renew sister state agreements, the governor’s office said in a news release.

Reynolds will be joined on the trip, which concludes July 1, by her husband Kevin Reynolds, Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham and Iowa National Guard Adj. Gen. Stephen Osborn.

“Italy, Kosovo and Israel hold great promise for Iowa in terms of trade and investment,” Reynolds said in the news release. “With one of the strongest and most resilient economies in the country and a workforce well-known for its skill and productivity, there is no better time to position Iowa as a strong global partner.”