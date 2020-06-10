Reynolds lifts coronavirus restrictions so Iowa businesses can operate at full capacity

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES -- Iowa businesses will be able to operate at full capacity beginning Friday while swimming pools, adult day care and senior centers will be able to reopen under social distancing and other public health guidelines, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday.

“I’m happy to say that Iowa’s COVID cases continue to trend in the right directions,” Reynolds told a Statehouse news conference where she announced plans to further “dial back” some of the restrictions she put in place in mid-March to slow the spread of coronavirus in Iowa.

Effective Friday, she said, restaurants, bars, theaters and myriad other businesses no longer will be subject to 50 percent capacity limitations.

However, they will be expected to continue observing 6-foot separation distances, hand washing and other hygiene measures that are considered effective in preventing the potentially deadly virus from spreading in communities.

Also, Reynolds said swimming pools may open under state Department of Public Health guidelines as well as senior centers and adult daycare programs.

At the same time, Iowans in high-risk age groups or who have compromised immune systems or health challenges should continue to stay indoors as much as possible and avoid group settings, she said.