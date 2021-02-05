Reynolds lifts face mask mandate, other COVID-19 restrictions in Iowa

DES MOINES -- Iowa’s partial face mask mandate, public health restrictions on businesses and limit on public gatherings are being lifted.

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday afternoon updated her COVID-19 public health emergency declaration. The update, effective Sunday, eliminated most restrictions that had been in place to combat COVID-19’s spread.

Starting Sunday:

** No longer will Iowans be required to wear face coverings in public when around other people for at least 15 minutes.

** Businesses will not be required to limit the number of customers or keep them socially distanced.

** There will no longer be a limit on the number of people who can gather in public.

In the updated proclamation, Reynolds encourages vulnerable Iowans --- those 65 years or older, or with serious health conditions --- to “limit their activities outside of their home,” including trips to businesses and other establishments where other people gather.

Reynolds also encourages all Iowans to limit their in-person interactions with vulnerable people, and to “exercise particular care and caution” when in public.