DES MOINES -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signaled Tuesday she may be open to making it easier for felons to have their voting privileges restored upon completion of their sentences.
Iowa is one of only two states, along with Kentucky, that permanently rescinds a felon’s voting privileges, according to the Brennan Center of Justice.
Only a dozen states do not automatically restore a felon’s voting privileges upon the completion of a sentence, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
In 36 states and the District of Columbia, felons’ voting privileges are restored automatically after completion of their sentence or their sentence plus parole and probation. In two states, felons never lose voting privileges.
In Iowa, felons must complete a survey and show payment on legal fees before having voting privileges restored.
Reynolds on Tuesday declined to offer specifics, saying she plans to address the topic in her condition of the state address in January. But she said her administration is considering some criminal justice reforms, and suggested felons’ voting privileges could be a part of that package.
“We’re going to sit down and we’re going to have a conversation, talk about that,” Reynolds said Tuesday during her weekly meeting with reporters. “We’re working on it, and I’m going to lay all of that out in my condition of the state.”
More than 52,000 Iowans would gain voting privileges under a new policy that would restore those privileges to individuals who have completed their sentences, according to a report from The Sentencing Project, which advocates for criminal justice reform.
Florida voters in the Nov. 6 elections passed a state constitutional amendment to restore voting privileges to residents who have served their sentences for felony conviction.
“That’s why we’re going to take a look at it,” Reynolds said. “We’re going to sit down, and I’m looking forward to making some recommendations next year.”
Reynolds said she recently was at one of her grandchildren’s sporting events when an Iowan who recently had his voting privileges restored after completing his sentence for a felony conviction approached. Reynolds said the man thanked her for her administration reaching out with a phone call to let him know his voting privileges had been restored.
“He said, ‘I can’t even begin to tell you the dignity that I felt because I had gotten my life back, to be able to go in and vote,’” Reynolds said.