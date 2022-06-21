Reynolds names new Iowa regent: Seneca President JC Risewick

Four months after longtime member of Iowa’s Board of Regents Milt Dakovich died following a battle with cancer, Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday named Seneca Cos. President and COO James “JC” Risewick to fill the regent vacancy.

Risewick’s official appointment to the nine-member board governing Iowa’s three public universities and two special schools is pending confirmation by the Iowa Senate. The regents’ next meeting is July 27, when they’ll consider raising tuition rates for the fall.

If confirmed, Risewick will serve out the remainder of Dakovich’s six-year term — set to expire in April 2025, after Dakovich was reappointed to a second stint in March 2019.

Risewick serves as president and chief operating officer of Seneca Cos. in Des Moines, which touts itself as “an established leader in the petroleum industry.”

Chris Risewick founded Seneca in 1972 “with a vision to deliver real value to customers in the petroleum industry through supplying quality equipment, innovative service, and dependable construction of fueling sites,” according to the company’s website.

State law requires the Board of Regents to be balanced politically and by gender — meaning no political party or gender can have more than five representatives.

Risewick’s appointment keeps the gender balance at four men and five women. Before Dakovich’s passing, the board had five Republicans, three unaffiliated members, and one registered Democrat — Regent Nancy Dunkel.

An announcement of Risewick’s appointment didn’t include his political affiliation, but state campaign disclosure documents show he contributed $21,600 to “Kim Reynolds for Iowa” on March 3 and $32,250 to “Kim Reynolds for Iowa” in all of 2021.

Christopher Risewick gave $35,807 to Reynolds in 2020.

JC Risewick volunteers through ChildServe and Impact Iowa’s Heroes and was named among the Forty Under 40 in Iowa in 2014, according to an announcement of his appointment out of Reynolds’ office.

“JC is an outstanding leader with a passion for making our state a better place,” Reynolds said in a statement. “I’m confident his expertise, experience, and innovative mindset will inspire our regent universities in their mission to prepare the next generation of college students to flourish in the workforce.

In praising Iowa’s universities for “leading the way,” Reynolds said, “JC will help push them to new heights.”

