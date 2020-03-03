Reynolds open to restitution requirements for felon voting rights

The Senate proposal does not require felons to be fully paid on court fees and fines.

Offenders convicted of murder, attempted murder, manslaughter and other forms of homicide would be ineligible to automatically regain their voting rights but instead still would have to apply individually to the governor's office to regain their rights. The same would hold for felons required to register as sex offenders in Iowa.

Reynolds has said she does not want any changes to make the process harder than it already is. Although felons must apply to the governor to have their voting rights restored, they are required only to show they are making progress toward having their court-ordered debts fully paid. The Senate proposal requires those debts to be fully paid.

Reynolds on Tuesday told reporters she is willing to approve the Senate proposal in the spirit of compromise in order to ensure the passage of the constitutional amendment.

"I've said before that I didn't want to make it more complicated. They really tied the restitution to victims, and we should never ever lose sight of victims," Reynolds said. "Compromise is part of how we get things done. When you show no willingness to compromise, then nothing ever happens. So we'll continue to work with them and see what happens. ...