Reynolds optimistic lawmakers will reach agreement on felon voting rights

“My goal is not to go there. I don’t want to make it harder than it already is,” Reynolds said. “With a new process that we would put in place, we can show them how we’re addressing that and that they are making payments. But this is part of making them whole, making them feel like a citizen, helping them in their re-entry process.”

Jack Whitver, the Republican leader of the Iowa Senate from Ankeny, said defining those exempted crimes will be crucial to getting the Republican-majority Senate to support the proposal.

“Obviously there were some major sticking points in the Senate (last year). I would expect it will be part of the discussion again this year. Whether we can get that done or not, I don’t know,” Whitver said. “One of the things that I personally really want to make sure of is that we’re thinking about is the victims of these crimes as well. And there are certain crimes you shouldn’t get your voting rights back.

“In order to get something done in the Iowa Senate, we really have to define what those crimes are.”

Todd Prichard, the leader of the minority House Democrats from Charles City, continued Democrats’ calls for Reynolds to restore felons’ voting rights by executive order while lawmakers continue to work on the constitutional amendment.