Reynolds pledges accountability over Medicaid payments

DES MOINES -- Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday it should not have been a surprise when the state notified a private company that manages Iowa’s Medicaid program that nearly $44 million in funding is being withheld until the managed-care organization complies with contract obligations.

“I think I made it very clear last year when we were going through the process that if providers aren’t paid on time, that our managed-care providers are going to be held accountable,” Reynolds told an Associated Press legislative forum at the Statehouse.

The governor was asked about a situation last week in which the Iowa Department of Human Services notified Iowa Total Care — which administers health coverage to thousands of Iowans under the state’s managed-care program — that the state would withhold nearly $44 million in funding due to issues related to incorrect payments to medical providers and the insurance company’s record keeping.

Reynolds said Iowa Total Care was put on notice by DHS’ Iowa Medicaid Enterprise it was not in compliance with contract terms, was provided recommendations to address the situation and was given a timeline to correct the situation.