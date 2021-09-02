Reynolds repeats call for vaccinations, but makes no COVID policy changes

Two main factors are driving this latest surge: the Delta variant, which spreads faster than the virus’ original strain; and the number of Iowans who have not been vaccinated.

The Delta variant is accounting for 99% of all new cases, Reynolds said Thursday.

“(With the availability of vaccines) the rise we’re currently experiencing isn’t cause for panic. Far from it. But it is a good reason to consider what you can do to help,” Reynolds said.

And what Iowans can do to help, first and foremost, Reynolds said, is to get the vaccine.

According to state data, four out of every five current COVID-19 patients in the hospital are unvaccinated, as are nine out of 10 COVID-19 patients in intensive care.

Nearly 64% of Iowans ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated, and 66.4% of Iowans ages 12 and older — those who are eligible to get the vaccines — have received at least one shot, according to state data.

“The data reflects, as you’ve heard for months now, that COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalizations and deaths, which ensures that more beds are available for other purposes,” Reynolds said.