Reynolds says 19 refugee children relocated to Iowa without her knowledge, calls for congressional hearing

• The state reached out to U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley’s office on May 14, and three days later a federal immigration agency told Grassley’s staff it was not involved in the flight.

• On May 21, the federal Health and Human Services’ Office of Intergovernmental Affairs and Office of Refugee Resettlement, which had issued the May 7 and May 10 denials, confirmed to Sen. Grassley’s office that the April 22 flight in question was in fact one of its flights. The agency confirmed 19 children were flown from Long Beach, California, to Des Moines. Two buses transported the children to various locations to join their sponsors.

A Grassley spokesman on Thursday confirmed the details involving his office.

In the news release, Reynolds said she and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, both Republicans, have joined Grassley’s call for a U.S. Senate judiciary committee hearing on immigration issues at the U.S.-Mexico border. Refugee children also were recently settled in Tennessee, according to Reynolds’ office.