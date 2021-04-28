Reynolds says efforts continue to address declining demand for COVID vaccine

DES MOINES -- Gov. Kim Reynolds says her administration is working with entities like colleges and community events to encourage Iowans to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Demand for the vaccine has slowed significantly over the past two weeks. Last week, 80 of the state’s 99 counties declined some or all of their new vaccine allotment because they did not need all of the previous week’s supply.

One-third of Iowa’s population is vaccinated from COVID-19, the 15th-highest rate in the nation, according to a Washington Post tracker that uses federal data.

Reynolds said her administration has been talking to colleges about ways to convince young people to get the vaccine, and to organizers of community events like farmers markets to create more ways for Iowans to get the vaccine.

“We’re just looking for unique ways that we can go to where Iowans are gathering and have a mobile clinic there,” Reynolds said. “They’ll be able to receive a vaccine, but it’s also an opportunity to be educated, get some information if they have any questions. It will just be an all of the above resource.”