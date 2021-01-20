Reynolds, Senate Republicans introduce sweeping K-12 education proposals

“We do include some provisions that allows for staffing issues just because I think that’s important for the local districts to be able to respond to the declines in staffing, whether that’s bus drivers or classroom teachers,” said Sinclair.

“Whatever it is, we need to make that they can respond to that because if don’t have adults in the room to teach them, there’s no sense in having them there,” she added. “The waiver stays in place. If the districts do have an outbreak, there still is a waiver process to move online so that we can mitigate spread.”

Sinclair said the legislation takes under consideration recent federal Centers for Disease Control study data indicating that schoolchildren are not COVID-19 “super-spreaders” and have not been identified as the reason for school outbreaks.

“We know that that’s the best place for them to learn. We know that from a mental-health perspective it’s the best place for kids to be and most families want that as well. But that being said, we don’t want to remove some of those other options for families that have unique health needs that would keep them from being comfortable with their kids in school. So we’re just wanting to give this additional option for families who do want their kids back in school,” the Allerton Republican noted.