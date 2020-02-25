Reynolds signs education funding bill

With many rural school districts spanning large geographical areas, the governor noted, "transportation costs can quickly eat away at the quality of education. By providing a shock absorber for those costs, the state is able to help those districts succeed which is so important for our rural quality of life," she noted.

On the equity piece, Reynolds said the $5.9 million will help narrow the gap in the amount of money districts are allowed to spend annually for each student, bringing it down from $165 per pupil to $155 - which will mean 177 school districts will have an additional $10 per student to spend next year in addition to whatever increase in supplemental state aid (SSA) the House and Senate can negotiate.

Another 132 school districts will see property taxes decrease by $10 and 18 school districts will see a combination of a state aid increase and property tax relief, the governor said.

In her Condition of the State address last month, Reynolds called for more than $103 million in new funding for Iowa schools, including an increase in per-pupil funding and transportation equity. With that investment, she said, the state of Iowa will have spent $13 billion on preK-12 since 2017.

Majority Republicans in the House and Senate are about $15 million apart on the K-12 state aid funding level that by law was to have been set by Feb. 13. GOP senators favor a 2.1 percent increase while the House and Reynolds favor a 2.5 percent increase in base supplemental state aid for the next school year. The governor has indicated she will settle for something close to the $100 million mark which would roughly split the difference between the two competing plans.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0