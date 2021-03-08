Reynolds signs elections bill

DES MOINES -- Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday signed into law sweeping legislation that will significantly alter Iowa’s elections, including by reducing the amount of time for early voting.

The legislation was rushed through the lawmaking process by majority Republicans -- it was introduced and passed by the Iowa Legislature in just more than a week -- and became law with only Republican support.

Under the new law:

** The polls will close on Election Day at 8 p.m. instead of 9 p.m.

** The number of days to vote early is reduced from 29 to 20. (Until two years ago, Iowa’s early voting period had been 40 days.)

** Absentee ballots cannot be mailed to voters until 20 days before the election, down from 29 days, with limited exceptions.

** Local officials can only mail out an absentee ballot request form if the voter requests one.

** There can be only one drop box per county for dropping off completed early ballots.

** Local elections officials face stricter requirements before setting up a satellite early voting location.

** Voters must return and submit their own early ballot, with limited exceptions.