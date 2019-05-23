DES MOINES -- Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law Thursday a measure requiring local governments to take extra steps — including additional notification to property taxpayers — in approving their annual spending plans.
Senate File 634 requires city councils and county boards of supervisors to document when they plan to increase property tax revenues through higher tax rates or increased property value assessments or both. The measure requires the local governments to notify taxpayers “of the major reasons for the increase.”
If a city’s or county’s tax revenues would increase by more than 2 percent, an additional public hearing must be held and two-thirds of the council’s or board’s members — instead of a simple majority — would need to approve it.
“This bill creates an additional public hearing prior to the approval of a city or county’s budget, allowing more public input and helping increase awareness and transparency to the budgeting process and Iowa taxpayers,” Reynolds said in a statement.
Supporters say the proposal is needed to require more transparency in property taxes so taxpayers can understand why their bill is increasing. They say it may make local leaders think twice about spending.
Chris Ingstad, president of Iowans for Tax Relief, said there long has been a disconnect between local governments and taxpayers over tax bills. For example, local officials may say the property tax levy is being held flat, yet taxpayers wind up paying more money anyway as property values increase.
“Anytime you add transparency and community input and a little more accountability at the local level, that is a good thing,” he said.
But critics contend it will place an undue burden on and infringe upon the authority of local governments.
Some Democrats claimed the proposal could pit public employee pension programs — which are required by law to be fulfilled — against other areas of the local budget, like services or personnel.
Before passing the measure last month, legislative architects stripped a provision that would have allowed a voter referendum to reverse an increase deemed too high.
Also, a separate provision to place a 3 percent hard cap on yearly property tax increases — in addition to opening the door to a public vote — was removed from the bill before it was passed and sent to the governor.
Although lawmakers stopped short of their goal of capping property tax growth, elected local officials said the legislation is another example of the Legislature running roughshod over Iowans’ constitutional guarantee of home rule for cities and counties.
“I think the heavy hand of state government maybe has gotten a little heavier” because Republicans control the House, Senate and governor’s office,” Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said last month on Iowa Public Television’s “Iowa Press.” program. “Some of the checks and balances that used to be in place aren’t in place anymore.”
Walsh warned that efforts by the Legislature, largely controlled by rural Republicans, to “push down” revenue for cities may backfire because Iowa’s growth is happening in its cities. “If they continue to do that, they will kill the golden goose,” he said.
Officials with the Iowa League of Cities have been developing a spreadsheet to assist cities in calculating the impact of the legislation, and they have recorded a webinar they plan to post now that the governor has signed the law.
Alan Kemp, executive director of the League of Cities, said impacts will vary from city to city based on valuation changes year to year.
He said the organization’s initial assumption is that many cities may routinely have revenue needs in excess of the 2 percent trigger.
“Since the legislation does not allow cities to capture net new valuation increases due to new construction, fast growing cities will even more likely see revenue needs exceeding 2 percent — just to capture the new growth and its corresponding expenses,” he said.
Madison Arnold, Lee Hermiston and B.A. Morelli of The Gazette contributed to this report.