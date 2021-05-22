Reynolds signs ‘vaccine passport’ ban

DES MOINES -- Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law a bill barring government entities, private businesses and venues open to the public from requiring Iowans to present so-called “vaccine passports” as proof they’ve received COVID-19 vaccinations.

House File 889 prohibits the mandatory disclosure of whether a person has received a COVID-19 vaccination.

Any governmental entity or business asking for such proof would be in violation of the law and could not receive any grants and contracts funded by state revenue.

The new law, which took effect on Reynolds’ signature Thursday, also prevents all government entities in Iowa from including a person's COVID-19 vaccination status or history on a government-issued driver’s license or identification card.

The legislation made exceptions for health-care facilities, such as hospitals, clinics or nursing homes, and would not affect requirements employers may place on their employees.

The new law includes retailers that are required to have a sales tax permit and nonprofits, as well as any establishment open to the public or that limits entrance by a cover charge or membership requirement.