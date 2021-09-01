Ricketts announces state will open hospital transfer center, reiterates opposition to mask mandates

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Wednesday that the state will open a hospital transfer center on Saturday to help mitigate the stress on hospital beds and staff in Nebraska caused by hospital overload fueled only in part by COVID-19 patients.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services center will be able to "move patients around to provide beds" as needed, the governor said at a news briefing.

During the briefing, Ricketts vigorously repeated his opposition to mask mandates in schools and to the Douglas County Health Department's efforts to mandate restrictions without state authority.

"I'm 100% against mask mandates," he said.

"Kids are no more at risk for coronavirus than ordinary flu," the governor said. "I believe it is a parental decision."

Ricketts opened his briefing by urging Nebraskans to get vaccinated.

"The vaccine will help you generate antibodies to fight the virus," he said.