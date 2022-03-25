Ricketts, House GOP leader say Fortenberry should resign

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Friday both called for U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry to resign after the Nebraska congressman's conviction on three felonies.

A federal jury in Los Angeles deliberated less than two hours Thursday evening before convicting the nine-term congressman on one count of concealing conduit campaign contributions and two counts of lying to federal agents.

Fortenberry, 61, is the highest-ranking elected official in Nebraska history to be convicted of a felony. He already was facing a challenge in the May Republican primary from State Sen. Mike Flood.

Ricketts' spokesman released this statement Friday:

"The people of Nebraska’s First Congressional District deserve active, certain representation. I hope Jeff Fortenberry will do the right thing and resign so his constituents have that certainty while he focuses on his family and other affairs."

And in a press conference following a House GOP retreat Friday morning, McCarthy said he planned to speak with Fortenberry later Friday.

"I think he had his day in court, and I think if he wants to appeal, he can go do that as a private citizen," McCarthy said. "I think when someone's convicted, it's time to resign."

If Fortenberry were to resign, a special election would be held no later than 49 days after the seat becomes vacant.

Flood has been endorsed by Ricketts and former Gov. Dave Heineman. Neither Flood nor his campaign manager had yet to respond Friday to questions regarding Fortenberry's conviction.

State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, who is running for Fortenberry’s seat as a Democrat, said Friday morning that Fortenberry’s conviction was a “wakeup call.”

“While the ultimate fate of Congressman Fortenberry is yet to be determined, it is clear that his ability to effectively represent the citizens of this congressional district has been irreparably damaged,” she said.

Pansing Brooks said she found no joy in Fortenberry's conviction.

A spokeswoman for Rep. Don Bacon, who represents Nebraska 2nd District, said she didn't think Bacon had spoken to Fortenberry since the verdict.

"It's time for Fortenberry to make some tough decisions," said press secretary Abbey Schieffer, offering what she said would be the only comment Bacon makes on the conviction.

Bacon's campaign manager, Derek Oden, said Bacon has not endorsed anyone in the 1st District race and doesn't plan to before the primary.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0