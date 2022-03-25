Ricketts, House GOP leader say Fortenberry should resign

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Friday both called for U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry to resign after the Nebraska congressman's conviction on three felonies.
A federal jury in Los Angeles deliberated less than two hours Thursday evening before convicting the nine-term congressman on one count of concealing conduit campaign contributions and two counts of lying to federal agents.
Fortenberry, 61, is the highest-ranking elected official in Nebraska history to be convicted of a felony. He already was facing a challenge in the May Republican primary from State Sen. Mike Flood.
Ricketts' spokesman released this statement Friday:
"The people of Nebraska’s First Congressional District deserve active, certain representation. I hope Jeff Fortenberry will do the right thing and resign so his constituents have that certainty while he focuses on his family and other affairs."
And in a press conference following a House GOP retreat Friday morning, McCarthy said he planned to speak with Fortenberry later Friday.
"I think he had his day in court, and I think if he wants to appeal, he can go do that as a private citizen," McCarthy said. "I think when someone's convicted, it's time to resign."
If Fortenberry were to resign, a special election would be held no later than 49 days after the seat becomes vacant.
Flood has been endorsed by Ricketts and former Gov. Dave Heineman. Neither Flood nor his campaign manager had yet to respond Friday to questions regarding Fortenberry's conviction.
State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, who is running for Fortenberry’s seat as a Democrat, said Friday morning that Fortenberry’s conviction was a “wakeup call.”
“While the ultimate fate of Congressman Fortenberry is yet to be determined, it is clear that his ability to effectively represent the citizens of this congressional district has been irreparably damaged,” she said.
Pansing Brooks said she found no joy in Fortenberry's conviction.
A spokeswoman for Rep. Don Bacon, who represents Nebraska 2nd District, said she didn't think Bacon had spoken to Fortenberry since the verdict.
"It's time for Fortenberry to make some tough decisions," said press secretary Abbey Schieffer, offering what she said would be the only comment Bacon makes on the conviction.
Bacon's campaign manager, Derek Oden, said Bacon has not endorsed anyone in the 1st District race and doesn't plan to before the primary.
Photos: Jeff Fortenberry through the years
Jeff Fortenberry
Memorial Day
Osborne in congress
RB12081602.jpg
wl04110203
Czech ambassador
Ben Sasse
Memorial Day
Fortenberry in France
Pilger tornado damage
Prange Funeral
Jeff Fortenberry, Columbus
Jeff Fortenberry
fortenberry
Jeff Fortenberry at military recruitment center
Offutt Air Force Base Task Force
Election 2016: Republican Party
Yazidi Cultural Center
Fortenberry
Fortenberry Meets with Malawi's Ambassador
Fortenberry Town Hall
Fortenberry Town Hall
Fortenberry 79
James Terry
Fortenberry town Hall
Jeff Fortenberry campaign sign vandalism
Election 2018 Nebraska Republicans
Senator Deb Fischer wins re-election
The 2019 Inaugural Ball at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Fortenberry town hall 2
Legislative Summit Nebraska
CHIEF STANDING BEAR
Fortenberry
Jeff Fortenberry and Pete Ricketts
Lincoln South Beltway event
20201028_new_trump_ar25
GOP Election Party, 11.3
GOP Election Party, 11.3
Walk for Life 1.16
Republicans Election Day, 5.4
Fortenberry Kadhimi
Jeff Fortenberry at Mexico border
Watch now: Fortenberry overlooks the Rio Grande near the border
A hotel owner said Native Americans are no longer welcome. Mayor Steve Allender fired back: "This is an attack on not only the 12% of Rapid Citians who are Native American, but also the larger Native American population nationwide."
“I just like doing the sports. I just like trying them,” said Gavy Smith. “I’ve never done golf. I don’t know if I’m good at it. I’m not even good at mini golf. (What matters is) to be part of the team, to be included.”