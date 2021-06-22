Ricketts plans town halls to oppose new school curriculum proposals

Gov. Pete Ricketts is planning a new series of town hall meetings to attack "radical sex education material" now under consideration by the Nebraska Department of Education.

In announcing those plans, the governor also took aim at proposals to include study of "critical race theory" in the civics school curriculum.

"Make no mistake: critical race theory is an attack on our country's core values," Ricketts said in a column announcing plans to host a series of town hall meetings across the state.

Critical race theory is generally defined as an academic framework for analyzing structural racism.

"Together, we can protect our kids and help our schools get back to the basics," the governor said.

Ricketts recently has been conducting a series of town hall sessions across the state to express opposition to President Joe Biden's proposal to urge protection of 30 percent of the nation's land and water resources by 2030.

"Our public schools have generally focused on teaching material that supports our communities and have steered away from hot-button political issues," the governor wrote in his column.