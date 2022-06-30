Ricketts says Nebraska schools should consider allowing 'religious accommodation'

Gov. Pete Ricketts voiced support for allowing more faith-based practices in Nebraska schools during an event Wednesday celebrating Religious Freedom Week.

Ricketts' comments came in response to a question regarding a tweet by Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen, a University of Nebraska regent and Columbus hog producer. Ricketts, who cannot run for reelection because of term limits, has strongly supported Pillen's campaign for governor.

"We need to put God back into our schools," Pillen tweeted Monday. "I strongly support efforts to put prayer back into our K-12 schools. We should be teaching the next generation to love God and our great country."

The tweet referenced news about Monday's U.S. Supreme Court decision that determined a Washington high school football coach was within his right to pray at midfield following football games. Pillen's comments fueled strong backlash online, with more than 600 replies, many of them critical.

Critics argued that instilling religion in the classroom would violate the Nebraska Constitution and contradict the separation of church and state.

Matt Trail with the Pillen campaign told the Omaha World-Herald that Pillen has been campaigning to bring God back into schools since pretty much the beginning of his gubernatorial campaign. A booklet on his platform, referred to as "The Pillen Playbook," goes more in depth, saying he wants prayer brought back into K-12 schools, specifically Christian prayer.

“The erosion of Christian faith is hurting America,” a section reads. “Secular humanism has taken over our schools because we allowed radical ideologues to silence our nation’s Christian convictions.”

Article 1-4 of the Nebraska Constitution states:

"All persons have a natural and indefeasible right to worship Almighty God according to the dictates of their own consciences. No person shall be compelled to attend, erect or support any place of worship against his consent, and no preference shall be given by law to any religious society, nor shall any interference with the rights of conscience be permitted. ... Religion, morality, and knowledge, however, being essential to good government, it shall be the duty of the Legislature to pass suitable laws to protect every religious denomination in the peaceable enjoyment of its own mode of public worship, and to encourage schools and the means of instruction."

Ricketts said he had not seen Pillen's tweet, but he believes the Supreme Court's ruling establishes the rights of students and school employees to pray on school property.

"Allowing that sort of religious accommodation is one of the things I think would be a good thing for schools to be able to think about," the governor said.

Ricketts said the concept of the separation between church and state stemmed from concerns from Thomas Jefferson that the government might interfere with religion and push a specific faith onto the public. However, Ricketts argued that a separation does not mean government and religion shouldn't be connected at all.

Ricketts pointed out that U.S. currency bears the phrase "In God We Trust," and that the Nebraska Legislature begins each day it is in session with a prayer.

Earlier in the news conference, Rabbi Eli Tenenbaum suggested schools add a moment of silence during the day for students of all faiths to be able to reflect on their religion, and Ricketts supported that idea.

The governor later expanded on that, and said he would support letting local school boards and parents decide whether to implement a period for prayer into the school days for individual districts.

Critics of the Supreme Court ruling argued it was a departure from legal precedent. Rose Godinez, legal and policy counsel of the ACLU of Nebraska, said earlier this week the decision was “a blow to the principle that students have the religious liberty to be free from school-sponsored prayer.”

