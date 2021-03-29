Rising from the ashes: Beyer Motorsports rebuilds after devastating fire

Beyer remembers the day vividly. It was 4:30 p.m. and the staff were getting ready to close at 5 p.m. Fortunately, there were no customers in the building at that time.

Beyer was doing paperwork in his office when an employee ran by yelling, “The building is on fire.” Beyer saw the oil burner completely engulfed in flames all the way to the ceiling. With pumps still running, Beyer said it was just fueling the fire.

“There wasn’t anything that could be done,” he said.

Being an automotive shop, plenty of large propane tanks were scattered throughout the building as well as vehicles with gas tanks. Beyer and his team watched as explosions burst one at a time.

While everything was crumbling, Beyer had his mind on a 500-gallon propane tank inside.

“My biggest concern is that tank would explode and pretty much kill us all. My worry wasn’t about moving stuff out the door — it was to get the hell out.”

A wall then fell over the large tank.

“So it actually insulated it,” Beyer said. “A lot of things went horribly wrong that day, but it’s amazing what went right.”