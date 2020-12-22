Rita Hart cites excluded ballots in petition asking US House review 2nd District results

Ninety-seven ballots that were marked by machines as overvotes — meaning the voter selected more than one candidate — weren’t reviewed by hand for intent during the recount, the filing says. An expert hired by Hart’s campaign estimated that, based on a 40% inclusion rate in counties that examined votes by hand, intent can likely be determined for dozens of them.

Additionally, more than 5,400 ballots marked by machines as undervotes in which the voter did not pick any candidate were not reviewed during the recount, and neither were hundreds of write-in votes, according to the petition.

"As I have said from the beginning of this entire process, nothing is more important than ensuring every Iowan has their vote counted," Hart said in a statement. "Everyone has acknowledged that there are uncounted votes left and after reviewing those ballots and making sure they are counted, it will be clear that I have won this election. It is crucial to me to make sure that this bipartisan review by the U.S. House is fair. Iowans deserve to know that the candidate who earned the most votes is seated. I am that candidate."

Republicans have blasted Hart's decision to bypass Iowa courts, taking the decision out of the hands of impartial Iowa judges and subjecting it to a partisan process controlled by Pelosi and liberal Democrats.