The historic reconstructed Robidoux Trading Post will be torn down after an examination found it unsafe, according to a news release issued Thursday.

The trading post, built 30 years ago in Carter Canyon in April of 2021 where it began a new phase of the journey in the Grasslands adjacent to Five Rocks Amphitheater.

Following inspections by a log structure expert and a structural engineer, it was determined the Robidoux Trading Post is structurally unsound. Its closure was announced by city of Gering officials and the Friends of Robidoux Trading Post Committee.

“While today’s news is disheartening to say the least, I think we can create a practical partnership between numerous entities who share a passion and continued commitment to the Robidoux story," said Barb Netherland, chairman of the Friends of Robidoux Trading Post, in a written statement. "Rebuilding something stronger and better that will contribute to our community, preserve our history, and educate our children and the visiting and traveling public is our goal."

Wind, weather, the move from Carter Canyon and the original manner of construction of the Post were cited as contributing to the weakening of its historic logs and compromised the structure beyond repair.

The site is closed to the public; the perimeter is fenced and signed with a “No Trespassing-Danger Keep Out."

In its current condition, experts have deemed any restoration efforts or methods to structurally shore up the Post are not an option. At the experts' recommendation, the city of Gering and the Friends of Robidoux Trading Post have made the difficult decision to proceed in a timely manner to safely disassemble the Post, salvaging as many of the historic logs as possible.

Ultimately, the process will be to mark, disassemble and store the salvageable historic logs. A strategic plan for a capital fundraising campaign to generate the funds necessary for a second reconstruction of the Robidoux Trading Post could follow.