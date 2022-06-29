Roca man arrested after arranging meeting with cops posing as teenage girl, State Patrol says

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will choose from among the three finalists, who are, according to a news release from the state court system: Alan Heavens, a Northeast Iowa judge from the 1st District, David May, an Iowa Court of Appeals judge and William Miller, a lawyer with Dorsey & Whitney in Des Moines.
Mindy Rush-Chipman was a 17-year-old girl on her own, barely making ends meet and in an abusive relationship when she chose to get an abortion. That decision helped set her life on a different trajectory.
Former South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, in his first public comments since being removed from office last week, appeared before a state ethics board Monday to press for an investigation of fellow Republican Gov. Kristi Noem.
A special season allows hunters to kill as many animals as possible in the area to relieve problems landowners are having with elk destroying their crops. It's believed to be only 15 to 20 of the massive animals.
$7 million to the Siouxland Regional Trail System to develop 100 miles of continuous trail projects connecting Sioux City, Le Mars, Hinton, Merrill and Sergeant Bluff. $6 million to Universal Television for the development of a “Field of Dreams” television series.